3 MAJOR talking points from Rangnick's Manchester United UCL press conference

There are four matches slated for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the game between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday arguably the biggest of the ties.

Twitter

Both teams go into this second leg fixture on Tuesday night with a lot still to play for after a 1-1 draw settled the first leg in Madrid two weeks ago.

United's manager, Ralf Rangnick spoke to the press on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a pulsating encounter between the teams under the lights.

Here are four (4) major talking points from the Manchester United boss;

1. Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire (sorry United fans) to continue their partnership

Harry Maguire has been criticised all season for his poor performances, with a section of the United fanbase calling on their manager, Rangnick, to bench the former Leicester City player.

That call to drop their club captain intensified on Saturday after the 29-year-old netted an unfortunate own goal in Manchester United's 3-2 defeat of Tottenham 3-2 at the weekend.

Pulse Nigeria

However, it is clear that Rangnick isn't going to listen to the fans, at least not yet, with the German expressing his happiness with the Varane-Maguire partnership which has only lost once this season.

“Yes, it's very important," Rangnick said about Maguire and Varane's partnership losing just one game.

"But, with Victor Lindelof, we have also won quite a few games and played well and had quite a few clean sheets."

Pulse Sports

"Right now, we have top players for the centre of defence and it will not be so easy for me to take that decision for tomorrow.

"Also, when Victor came on in the last 10 to 15 minutes, he played well, but, as I said, it's good to have Rapha fully fit again and it's also good that we looked after him and he looked after himself, not playing too early again.

"Now he seems to be fit regularly and can play for us regularly."

2. Positive team news as Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay are back

Both midfielders have been a constant feature this season for the Red Devils but were notable absentees from Saturday's brilliant victory over Spurs at OT.

Fernandes missed the game due to COVID-19, while McTominay was absent because of an injury.

AFP

However, Rangnick has provided an important update ahead of that game tomorrow, with both players ready to return to the team.

"As it is right now, we have all the players available for the game tomorrow. There is a small question mark behind Luke Shaw.

He has been training yesterday and today but we have to wait to see if he is fully fit to be available for the game.

AFP

"All the other players are back in training and ready for tomorrow."

On Bruno Fernandes, Rangnick added;

"He tested negative [for Covid-19] yesterday and that's the reason why he could train today."

3. Manchester United want to correct mistakes from the first leg in Madrid as early as possible

In the first leg two weeks ago, Manchester United were unsettled pretty early after Joao Felix fired Atletico Madrid in front as early as the seventh minute.

However, according to their manager, the Red Devils have learnt their lessons and must not allow a repeat as he admitted that it is important for his team to score first this time when they take to pitch on Tuesday.

imago/Kolbert-press

"Atlético don't mind the opposition having the ball. They have had less than 50% possession in their last league games. We are aware of that. It would be important to score the first goal ourselves. It's very important not to concede first. We are aware of that [and] we want to try not to concede at all if possible. But it will be important to score the first goal ourselves."

Anthony Elanga was the hero the last time for the Red Devils, following his 80th minute equaliser.

imago/Kolbert-press