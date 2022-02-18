Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: 3 KEY STATS that show why Super Falcons must not FAIL Nigerians again

The first leg tie against the Elephants, slated for 4 pm today Nigerian time, will determine who features in the competition proper to be hosted by Morocco later this year.

Ahead of the encounter, here are three key stats that show why the Super Falcons can't fail Nigeria against the Ivorians.

The Elephants of Ivory Coast denied the Super Falcons a ticket to Tokyo2020 Olympics

This fixture against the Ivorians is indeed a revenge mission for the Nigerian team after what happened the last time between the two teams.

Ivory Coast ended Nigeria's 2020 Olympics dream following a penalty shootout win over the Falcons after a 1-1 aggregate result between them.

Nigeria and Ivory Coast played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg on October 3 in Abidjan, before a goalless affair in Nigeria four days later with the Elephants going on to win the resultant penalty shootout to qualify for the global event.

Superstars, Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade have promised to avenge that result and they must.

Super Falcons have not gone 7 years without a win over Ivory Coast in regular time

It sounds ridiculous that the 8-time champions of Africa have struggled to beat a team in Africa but that is where the Falcons have found themselves.

Nigeria has struggled against the Elephants in recent times and failed to register a win since 2015, a run of five matches spread over seven years.

Nigeria has just won over Ivory Coast

The Super Falcons have always found the Ivorians a difficult nut to crack, but the stakes are higher this time and the ladies have to change that poor run.

The Super Falcons have only managed just win over Cote d'Ivoire and it was via a penalty shootout at the 2019 WAFC Cup final in Abidjan.

After missing back-to-back Olympics tournaments, losing the Aisha Buhari Cup as hosts, and losing an AWCON qualifier for the first time in the last round against Ghana, the Super Falcons know that for they to book a ticket to the tournament for the 12th time, then, they must step up their game starting today in Abuja.

The AWCON in Morocco will also serve as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

"Ghana were a very good side and getting past them was one hurdle. We didn’t control the game against Ghana as well as we should apart from the first half of the home leg," Falcons coach, Waldrum told CAFonline recently.

"As I said before, getting past Cote d’Ivoire means we continue on our goal of achieving the Women's World Cup qualification. So, we must do a better job of this against Cote d’Ivoire."