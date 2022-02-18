AWCON

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: 3 KEY STATS that show why Super Falcons must not FAIL Nigerians again

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Super Falcons host their counterparts from Ivory Coast in an important AWCON qualifier

Super Falcons
Super Falcons

Nigeria's women national football team the Super Falcons take on their Ivory Coast counterparts later today in a crucial Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier in the nation's capital city of Abuja.

Recommended articles

The first leg tie against the Elephants, slated for 4 pm today Nigerian time, will determine who features in the competition proper to be hosted by Morocco later this year.

Ahead of the encounter, here are three key stats that show why the Super Falcons can't fail Nigeria against the Ivorians.

This fixture against the Ivorians is indeed a revenge mission for the Nigerian team after what happened the last time between the two teams.

Super Falcons
Super Falcons Twitter/NGSuper_Falcons

Ivory Coast ended Nigeria's 2020 Olympics dream following a penalty shootout win over the Falcons after a 1-1 aggregate result between them.

Nigeria and Ivory Coast played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg on October 3 in Abidjan, before a goalless affair in Nigeria four days later with the Elephants going on to win the resultant penalty shootout to qualify for the global event.

Asisat Oshoala (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala)
Asisat Oshoala (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala) Instagram

Superstars, Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade have promised to avenge that result and they must.

It sounds ridiculous that the 8-time champions of Africa have struggled to beat a team in Africa but that is where the Falcons have found themselves.

Nigeria has struggled against the Elephants in recent times and failed to register a win since 2015, a run of five matches spread over seven years.

The Super Falcons have always found the Ivorians a difficult nut to crack, but the stakes are higher this time and the ladies have to change that poor run.

The Super Falcons have only managed just win over Cote d'Ivoire and it was via a penalty shootout at the 2019 WAFC Cup final in Abidjan.

After missing back-to-back Olympics tournaments, losing the Aisha Buhari Cup as hosts, and losing an AWCON qualifier for the first time in the last round against Ghana, the Super Falcons know that for they to book a ticket to the tournament for the 12th time, then, they must step up their game starting today in Abuja.

The Super Falcons face a mighty test against Ivory Coast
The Super Falcons face a mighty test against Ivory Coast Pulse Nigeria

The AWCON in Morocco will also serve as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

"Ghana were a very good side and getting past them was one hurdle. We didn’t control the game against Ghana as well as we should apart from the first half of the home leg," Falcons coach, Waldrum told CAFonline recently.

Randy Waldrum at the Aisha Buhari Cup 2021
Randy Waldrum at the Aisha Buhari Cup 2021 Pulse Nigeria

"As I said before, getting past Cote d’Ivoire means we continue on our goal of achieving the Women's World Cup qualification. So, we must do a better job of this against Cote d’Ivoire."

The Ivorians come into this one at the back of an incredible 20-0 aggregate win over Niger Republic in the last round.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola are the most successful managers in the Premier League currently (IMAGO/PA Images)

    Conte envies 'world best' Guardiola for always signing with super-rich owners

  • Super Falcons

    Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: 3 KEY STATS that show why Super Falcons must not FAIL Nigerians again

  • Augustine Eguavoen was in attendance as Leicester City beat Randers

    Eguavoen all smiles with Ndidi, Lookman, and Iheanacho after Leicester City thrash Randers

Recommended articles

Conte envies 'world best' Guardiola for always signing with super-rich owners

Conte envies 'world best' Guardiola for always signing with super-rich owners

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: 3 KEY STATS that show why Super Falcons must not FAIL Nigerians again

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: 3 KEY STATS that show why Super Falcons must not FAIL Nigerians again

How Nigerian Athletes Are Taking Over The UFC

How Nigerian Athletes Are Taking Over The UFC

Kevin Hart and other notable Celebrity Game MVPs

Kevin Hart and other notable Celebrity Game MVPs

Eguavoen all smiles with Ndidi, Lookman, and Iheanacho after Leicester City thrash Randers

Eguavoen all smiles with Ndidi, Lookman, and Iheanacho after Leicester City thrash Randers

'Defend on the Pitch and not Twitter' and more reactions as fans call out Harry Maguire after debunking rumors of Manchester being Dis-United

'Defend on the Pitch and not Twitter' and more reactions as fans call out Harry Maguire after debunking rumors of Manchester being Dis-United

Trending

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up
UEL

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

Victor Osimhen's absence may be the reason why Barcelona are victorious
SUPER EAGLES

'World Cup qualification is non-negotiable' - NFF President Pinnick BOASTS after meeting Leicester City and Watford stars

The Super Eagles are not just going to the world cup to have fun
UCL

Adeyemi and Adamu steal the headlines as Nigerians laud Salzburg's 'Wazobia connection', troll Overrated Bayern Munich after first-leg draw

Social media reactions to Salzburg's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions league on Wednesday night

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scores beautiful free kick in Ligue 1

Moses Simon scored a truly worthy match winner against Reims

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future