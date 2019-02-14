Head coach of Nigeria’s U-23 men’s national team Imama Amapakabo has listed 33 home-based players for their upcoming qualifier against Libya.

Nigeria were drawn against Libya in the preliminary qualifier for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

One month to the encounter, Amapakabo who is a veteran manager in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has called up 33 players based in the country to prosecute the qualifiers.

Nigeria’s U-23 team are the reigning champions of the competition after their triumph in Senegal back in December 2015 and are aiming to recreate their exploits by booking a place at the 2019 edition.

Amapakabo will be assisted by new Remo Stars boss Kennedy Boboye , MFM FC head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and Etta Egbe who is the Goalkeepers’ Trainer.

Nigeria’s U-23 team are expected to face off with Libya in the away fixture scheduled b y the Libya Football Federation (LFF) for either Tuesday, March 20 or Wednesday, March 21 in Tunisia as Libya cannot play international games in their country..

The second leg is expected to be confirmed by the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the return leg to hold on Monday, March 25.

Winners of the tie still have a qualification game to go through before booking a spot at the U-23 AFCON scheduled to hold in Egypt from Friday, November 8 till Friday, November 22, 2019 which holds spots to the football event of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Of the 33 players called up by Amapakabo, there are four goalkeepers, nine defenders, 10 midfielders and 10 forwards and are expected to resume training in Abuja where they will be trimmed down.

33 players for Libya

Goalkeepers: Amos Benjamin (Bayelsa United); Makanjuola Adewale (Ekiti United); Anozie Chinedu (FC IfeanyiUbah); Stanley Nwabili (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: John Lazarus (Lobi Stars); Chidera Eze (Rangers International); Anumudu Udochukwu (Lobi Stars); Austin Ugochukwu (Kano Pillars); Chinedu Ajana (Katsina United); Kehinde Adeyemi (Sunshine Stars); Ndah Olisah (Remo Stars); Chinwendu Ali (Yobe Stars); Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars)

Midfielders: Ayobami Junior (Shooting Stars); Isah Ndala (Nasarawa United); William Ukeme (Wikki Tourists); Olatunji Matthew (Enyimba FC); Seth Mayi (Plateau United); Yusuf Maigoro (Kano Pillars); Iwuala Anayo (Kada City); Cletus Emotan (Rivers United); Chigozie Obasi (Sunshine Stars); Chukwudi Agor (ASJ, Owerri)

Forwards: Etiboy Akpan (Akwa United); Anas Mohammed (Shooting Stars); Chijoke Alaekwe (FC IfeanyiUbah); Shamman Tanze (Kano Pillars); Agboola Joshua (Katsina United); Wari Williams (Nasarawa United); Ebuka Okeke (Lamray United); Tolu Ojo (Remo Stars); Wasiu Alalade (Enyimba FC); Solomon Nsude (FC IfeanyiUbah)