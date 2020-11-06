Nigerian striker Olarenwaju Kayode came on from the bench to score for his side Sivasspor in their 2-0 home win over Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Kayode came on in the 59th minute and was lively all through. He first forced the Qarabag goalkeeper to tip save with an effort from inside the box and then caused some problems with the way he ran behind the defence in some moments.

He should have scored earlier than he did but his effort came off the post after he slid to get on a cross in the back post.

There was no stopping him in the 88th minute when he was the quickest to a ball and lobbed it over the onrushing goalkeeper.

All of Olarenwaju Kayode's goals this season have been in the Europa League (Instagram/Olarenwaju Kayode)c Instagram

That was his third consecutive scoring appearance in the Europa League this season.

He scored the only goal in Sivasspor's 2-1 loss to Maccabi Tel Aviv F.C in Matchday 2 and another in their away 5-3 loss to Villarreal.

The 27-year-old is on loan at the Turkish club from Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine.