PL: 3 coaches who could replace Rafael Benitez at Everton

The blue half of Merseyside finally saw what appointing the former Liverpool manager was, a failure. The 61-year-old managed only seven victories of the 22 matches he oversaw, losing 11 and drawing four.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and his board have thus commenced the search for their 10th manager in five years with several Premier League known names linked to the vacant position at Goodison Park. Here are 3 managers who could replace Benitez at Everton.

Rudi Garcia

Former Lyon manager Rudi Garcia is one of the dark horses in contention for the Everton managerial position.

The out-of-job Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Premier League and Everton could pounce on bringing him in as soon as possible.

The 64-year-old led Lyon to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League in 2020, defeating Juventus on the way before losing to eventual champions, Bayern Munich.

Garcia posted a 57% win rate in his final season in Ligue 1, narrowly missing out on the Champions League places with a 4th-placed finish.

Wayne Rooney

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney is one of the early contenders for the managerial position at Everton.

The 36-year-old is in his first job as a full-time manager, taking charge of Derby County in November 2020. Overall, he has won 18 games of the 65 he has taken charge of, posting only a 27.7% win rate.

Without so much of a managerial pedigree, Everton would be taking a gamble on Rooney, hoping that his Premier League legendary status would motivate Everton players to start picking up much-needed victories.

Roberto Martinez

The current Belgium manager has been touted as being interested in reprising his role at Everton. Martinez was in charge of the Toffees between August 2013 and May 2016.

The 48-year-old manager took Everton to a fifth-place finish in his first season at the club before a drop in performance saw Everton finish in 11th for the next two seasons.

Since then, Martinez has found relative success as manager of the Belgian national team. The Spaniard took Belgium to third position at the 2018 World Cup as well as making them the Number 1 ranked country in world football for over three years.