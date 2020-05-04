Frederick Acheampong tendered in his resignation as the CEO of Ashanti Gold two weeks ago, citing personal reasons for parting ways with the Miners.

Majority shareholder and the bankroller of the Obuasi giants Dr. Kwaku Frimpong a.k.a ‘Champion’ has appointed his own son Emmanuel Frimpong who is just 24 years to succeed Acheampong.

He was appointed together with Roy Arthur, former CEO of B.A United who will be serving as the Sporting Director for the four times Ghana Premier League Champions.

Frimpong’s latest appointment makes him the youngest football administrator in Ghana hence could be joining and working with some bigwigs in the industry.

This will be Emmanuel Frimpong’s first time into football administration, but he has been managing his own business.

Ashanti Gold are lying 5th on the league, with 25 points after matchday 15.