Despite Levante's relegation from the La Liga this season, the 23-year-old midfielder accepted the proposal to continue with the club until June 30, 2032. The Spanish club announced the news on Friday, with the player holding a shirt brandished with the infinity sign.

A strange 10-year contract

"Levante UD and José Luis García 'Pepelu' (Dénia, 08-11-1998) have reached an agreement to link them with a new contract until 2032, that is, for the next 10 seasons.

Pulse Nigeria

In this way, Levante UD guarantees the continuity of one of the players with the most participation last season, with his 30 games played between the Santander League and the Copa del Rey," the club said in a statement.

There are no more or less than ten seasons. Year in which the entity wished to demonstrate its desire and willingness to make him a club man, as well as the intention of exorcising a player from the house, who was raised in the Buol facilities from cadets and who, regardless of his ability.

This season, Pepelu played an important role in Levante UD, featuring in 30 games across competitions, one of them in the Copa del Rey: where he offered an assist.

Spain has seen stranger football contracts

In 2017, La Liga giants Barcelona gave Andres Iniesta a lifetime contract.

The Sun

He had been a member of the club since 1996, when he joined as a member of the junior team. The midfield maestro would leave Barcelona in 2018.