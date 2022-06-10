TRANSFERS

23-year-old midfielder signs 10-year contract with Spanish club Levante

Jidechi Chidiezie
It will not be the first time that players will sign 10-year contracts in Spain.

José Luis García Vayá, commonly known as Pepelu, has been at Levante's first team since 2015
Spanish footballer Pepelu has renewed his contract with Levante, devoting the next 10 years of his career to the club.

Despite Levante's relegation from the La Liga this season, the 23-year-old midfielder accepted the proposal to continue with the club until June 30, 2032. The Spanish club announced the news on Friday, with the player holding a shirt brandished with the infinity sign.

"Levante UD and José Luis García 'Pepelu' (Dénia, 08-11-1998) have reached an agreement to link them with a new contract until 2032, that is, for the next 10 seasons.

Pepelu
Pepelu Pulse Nigeria

In this way, Levante UD guarantees the continuity of one of the players with the most participation last season, with his 30 games played between the Santander League and the Copa del Rey," the club said in a statement.

There are no more or less than ten seasons. Year in which the entity wished to demonstrate its desire and willingness to make him a club man, as well as the intention of exorcising a player from the house, who was raised in the Buol facilities from cadets and who, regardless of his ability.

This season, Pepelu played an important role in Levante UD, featuring in 30 games across competitions, one of them in the Copa del Rey: where he offered an assist.

In 2017, La Liga giants Barcelona gave Andres Iniesta a lifetime contract.

He had been a member of the club since 1996, when he joined as a member of the junior team. The midfield maestro would leave Barcelona in 2018.

Other La Liga clubs such as Real Betis, Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid have previously also offered some of their players 9-10 years contracts.

