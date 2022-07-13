23-year-old Ibrahim Akanbi features in FC Sheriff Champions League win

Rasheed who recently joined the Moldovan Champions started his second consecutive Champions League match for the club against Zrinjski.

The 23-year-old lasted 77 minutes before he was substituted in the hard-fought 1-0 win in the first qualifying round second leg tie.

At the Stadionul Zimbru in Chisinau, Sheriff needed a first-half own goal from Igor Savic to overcome their visitors 1-0 on aggregate to move into the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

After the first leg ended in a goalless affair, the away side came looking to turn things around and dominated the encounter at Chisinau.

But they were unable to turn their dominance into something positive and paid dearly for it when Savic headed into his half in the first half.

That goal turned out to be the winner with Sheriff moving on into the next round of the Champions League qualifiers.

How the qualifying round works

Six teams are expected to make it into the group stages of the 2022/23 Champions League season from the qualifiers.

Teams are expected to play home and away to determine who progresses to the next round on aggregate, with no away goals.

The losing teams will drop into the Europa Conference League second-round qualifiers