22-year-old Reece James becomes the highest-paid defender in Chelsea history

Reece James signs a bumper six-year contract extension at Chelsea worth £250,000 per week

Reece James extends Chelsea stay by six years
Reece James extends Chelsea stay by six years

English defender Reece James has signed a new six-year contract, five years with an option for one more with Chelsea as announced by the club on their official channels.

The 22-year-old is expected to earn a minimum of £250,000 per week under the terms of his new contract which would make him the highest-paid defender in the history of Chelsea.

James has become a mainstay at Chelsea since breaking into the team in the 2019/20 season and is currently one of the best players at the club.

The right full-back/wing-back expressed his delight to sign a contract with his boyhood club and looking forward to continuing achieving big things in the royal blue of Chelsea.

Reece James becomes the highest-paid defender in Chelsea history
Reece James becomes the highest-paid defender in Chelsea history Twitter

"I am over the moon with my new contract and I'm thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club. I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies," Reece James said.

"I grew up supporting this club and I've been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I'd like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us," James concluded.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has started a pattern of offering long-term contracts to younger players, similar to how it's done in American sports.

American billionaire Todd Boehly
American billionaire Todd Boehly Twitter

New-signing Wesley Fofana penned a seven-year contract, academy product Armando Broja extended for six years and Reece James has just done the same.

"We are thrilled to give Reece a new long-term contract at Chelsea. He is an outstanding player and a true Chelsea man, and we are all looking forward to watching him continue to flourish at Stamford Bridge," Boehly said.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

