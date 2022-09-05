22-year-old Reece James becomes the highest-paid defender in Chelsea history

The 22-year-old is expected to earn a minimum of £250,000 per week under the terms of his new contract which would make him the highest-paid defender in the history of Chelsea.

James has become a mainstay at Chelsea since breaking into the team in the 2019/20 season and is currently one of the best players at the club.

What did Reece James say?

The right full-back/wing-back expressed his delight to sign a contract with his boyhood club and looking forward to continuing achieving big things in the royal blue of Chelsea.

"I am over the moon with my new contract and I'm thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club. I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies," Reece James said.

"I grew up supporting this club and I've been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I'd like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us," James concluded.

Todd Boehly's words on Reece James

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has started a pattern of offering long-term contracts to younger players, similar to how it's done in American sports.

New-signing Wesley Fofana penned a seven-year contract, academy product Armando Broja extended for six years and Reece James has just done the same.