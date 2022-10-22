WWC 2023

Super Falcons drawn into Group B, to face co-hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland, Canada

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and is scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

The Super Falcons will meet Canada again, having played out a 2-2 draw with them at the 2015 Women's World Cup

Nigeria's Super Falcons have been handed a favourable draw ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Nigeria - ranked 45th in the World, and drawn from Pot 4 were placed in Group B alongside hosts Australia, 2003 semi-finalist Canada and the Republic of Ireland.

The official draw took place at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand with next year's tournament, to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

Nigeria's group at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Nigeria's group at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup FIFA

It will be the first time that the FIFA Women's World Cup will have two host nations.

Group A

  1. New Zealand
  2. Norway
  3. Philippines
  4. Switzerland

Group B

  1. Australia
  2. Republic of Ireland
  3. Nigeria
  4. Canada

Group C

  1. Spain
  2. Costa Rica
  3. Zambia
  4. Japan

Group D

  1. England
  2. Group B Play-off winner
  3. Denmark
  4. China

Group E

  1. USA
  2. Vietnam
  3. Netherlands
  4. Group A Play-off winner

Group F

  1. France
  2. Jamaica
  3. Brazil
  4. Group C Play-off Winner

Group G

  1. Sweden
  2. South Africa
  3. Italy
  4. Argentina

Group H

  1. Germany
  2. Morocco
  3. Colombia
  4. Korea Republic
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup FIFA
  • Nigeria vs Canada, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, July 21, 2023
  • Australia vs Nigeria, Brisbane Stadium, July 27, 2023
  • Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria, Brisbane Stadium, July 31, 2023

New Zealand will host the opening match of the tournament, against heavyweights Norway. Then, on July 21 in Melbourne, Nigeria will face current Olympic champions Canada in their opening match.

Following the expansion of the World Cup from 24 to 32 teams, only two teams will proceed to the knockout stages of the competition from each group.

If the Super Falcons finish first in Group B, they will face the runner-up from Group D. If they finish second in Group B, they will face the winner from that group. But Group D includes brutal opponents England Denmark, and China.

The final team for Group D will be one of the winners of the inter-continental playoff.

In other notable matches, two-time reigning champions the USA have been drawn against the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

