All you need to know about the 20 Premier League stadiums

Here is all you need to know about each of the 20 stadiums set to host Premier League games next season in alphabetical order of the teams playing there.

Emirates Stadium - Arsenal

Pulse Live Kenya

LOCATION - Holloway, London, England.

OPENED - 22 July 2006

CAPACITY - 42,682

CONSTRUCTION - Built from February 2004 to 2006 with a total construction cost of £390 million

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 60,161 (Arsenal vs Manchester United, 3 November 2007)

Villa Park - Aston Villa

BBC

LOCATION - Aston, Birmingham, England.

HISTORY - Previously known as the Aston Lower Grounds, it has been the home of Aston Villa since they moved in back in 1897.

CAPACITY - 42,682 sitting capacity

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 76,588 (including standing)

Vitality Stadium - Bournemouth

Eurosport

LOCATION - Kings Park, Bournemouth, England

HISTORY - Originally named Dean’s Court but renamed Vitality Stadium for sponsorship purposes has been the home of AFC Bournemouth since 1910.

CAPACITY - 11,364 sitting capacity

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 28,799 standing included (AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United, 2 March 1957)

Gtech Community Stadium - Brentford

AFP

LOCATION - 166 Lionel Road North, Brentford, London, England

HISTORY - Originally named the Brentford Community Stadium but currently called the G-Tech Community Stadium for sponsorship purposes, Brentford’s home stadium was opened in 2020.

CAPACITY - 17,250 capacity

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 17,094 (Brentford vs Man Utd, 19 January 2022)

American Express Community Stadium - Brighton

AFP

LOCATION - Falmer, Brighton, East Sussex, England

HISTORY - Originally named the Falmer Stadium but renamed AMEX Stadium for sponsorship purposes, the stadium has been the home of Brighton since 2011.

CONSTRUCTION - The AMEX Stadium was built from 17 December 2008 to July 2011 when it was officially opened with the construction cost totalled £93 million.

CAPACITY - 31,800 capacity

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 31,637 vs Manchester United

(Premier League – 7th May 2022)

Stamford Bridge - Chelsea

Wikipedia

LOCATION - Fulham, London, England

HISTORY - Stamford Bridge was opened in 1877 and used by London Athletic Club until Chelsea was founded in 1905 to occupy the stadium.

CAPACITY - 41,837

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 82,905 standing included (Chelsea v Arsenal, 12 October 1935)

Selhurst Park - Crystal Palace

Wikipedia

LOCATION - Selhurst, London, England

HISTORY - Selhurst Park was built from 1922 to 1924 after which Crystal Palace moved in and have made it their home ever since.

CAPACITY - 25,486

Goodison Park - Everton

AFP

LOCATION - Goodison Road, Walton, Liverpool, England

HISTORY - Goodison Park was opened on 24 August 1892 and has been the home of Everton ever since.

CAPACITY - 39,414

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 78,299 including standing (Everton vs Liverpool, 18 September 1948)

Craven Cottage - Fulham

Wikipedia

LOCATION - Fulham, London, England

HISTORY - The ground was initially built as a cottage in 1780 hence the name and was constructed as a stadium in 1896.

CAPACITY - 22,384

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 49,335 standing included (October 1938)

Elland Road - Leeds United

Leeds United

LOCATION - Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England.

HISTORY - The stadium was known initially as Old Peacock Ground when it was built in 1897 and Leeds City started to play football there from 1904 till 1919 when they became Leeds United and have remained there ever since.

CAPACITY - 37,792

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 57,892 standing included (Leeds United vs Sunderland, 15 March 1967)

King Power Stadium - Leicester City

AFP

LOCATION - Filbert Way, Leicester, England.

HISTORY - Originally named the Leicester City Stadium but called the King Power Stadium for sponsorship reasons, the stadium was opened in 2002 and has been home to Leicester City ever since.

CAPACITY - 32,261

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 32,488 (Leicester Tigers v. Bath Rugby, Heineken Cup, 1 April 2006)

Anfield Stadium - Liverpool

Wikipedia

LOCATION - Anfield, Liverpool, Merseyside, England

HISTORY - Since it was built in 1884, Anfield Stadium was home to Everton until 1892 when they had a land dispute which forced them to move across the street to Goodison Park, leaving it vacant and a new team, Liverpool was formed to occupy the stadium.

CAPACITY - 53,394

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 61,905 (Liverpool–Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2 February 1952)

Etihad Stadium - Manchester City

AFP

LOCATION - Etihad Campus, Manchester, England

HISTORY - Originally named the City of Manchester Stadium but called the Etihad for sponsorship reasons, the ground was originally opened in July 2002 as an athletic stadium and then converted into a football stadium and reopened in August 2003 for Manchester City to occupy.

CAPACITY - 53,400

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 54,693 (Manchester City vs Leicester City, 6 February 2016)

Old Trafford - Manchester United

ece-auto-gen

LOCATION - Sir Matt Busby Way, Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England

HISTORY - Built in 1910, Manchester United’s Old Trafford is the biggest club football stadium in England and the second-biggest outright smaller only in comparison to the Wembley Stadium.

CAPACITY - 74,310

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 76,962 (Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Grimsby Town, 25 March 1939)

St James’ Park - Newcastle United

AFP

LOCATION - Newcastle upon Tyne, England

HISTORY - Since it was built in 1892, St James’ Park has been home to Newcastle United and it was expanded from 1998 to 2000.

CAPACITY - 52,305

City Ground - Nottingham Forest

BBC

LOCATION - West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England.

HISTORY - Founded in 1865, Nottingham Forest -the oldest league football club in the world- moved to the City Ground when it was built in 1898 as their seventh home and it has remained permanent ever since.

CAPACITY - 30,445

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 49,946 (Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, 28 October 1967)

St Mary’s Stadium - Southampton

AP

LOCATION - Britannia Rd, Southampton, England

CONSTRUCTION - Built from 2000 to 2001 for a total cost of £32 million

CAPACITY - 32,384

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 32,363 (Southampton v Coventry City, 28 April 2012)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Tottenham

AFP

LOCATION - Tottenham, London.

HISTORY - After 122 years at White Hart Lane (1898 - 2017), Tottenham demolished their historic stadium to rebuild a new world-class arena on the same spot called the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

CONSTRUCTION - The stadium was built from 2016 to 2019 costing a whopping £1 billion to complete.

CAPACITY - 62,850

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 62,027 (Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal, 12 May 2022)

London Stadium - West Ham United

West Ham

LOCATION - Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, London, England

HISTORY - The stadium was constructed specifically for the 2012 Summer Olympics and 2012 Summer Paralympics, serving as the track-and-field venue and as the site of their opening and closing ceremonies. Following the Games, it was renovated for multi-purpose use, and it has been the home of West Ham United since 2016.

CONSTRUCTION - The London Stadium was built from 2008 to 2012 with £486 million in building costs and another £274 million in renovation costs from 2013 to 2016.

CAPACITY - 66,000 seated capacity

Molineux Stadium - Wolves

Wikipedia

LOCATION - Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton, England

HISTORY - Molineux Stadium has been the home ground of Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers since 1889.