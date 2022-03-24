2022 WCQ

Ghanaian FA Vice President sheds light on missing Premier League star

Niyi Iyanda
Mohammed Salisu has been a surprising omission from the Black Stars team set to face the Super Eagles.

Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu has eben on self imposed exile from the Black Stars team.
Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President Mark Addo has revealed why Mohammed Salisu is not in the Black Stars squad for the match against the Super Eagles.

Mr Addo revealed that despite reports and even contact with the player, Salisu chose not to honour his invitation to the national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

A variety of reasons have been given as to why Salisu refuses to play for the Black Stars. The reasons range from the dislike of his treatment in the Ghanaian youth team to the exaggerated claim that he is afraid of 'black magic' in Ghana.

Salisu also ignored a call up in January for the Africa Cup of Nations, where the Black Stars did not make it out of their group
“I don’t want to get too much in the details but there have been engagements as to whether he is ready now or not, which apparently he is not," Mark Addo told Ghanaian radio station Kessben FM.

Salisu has starred for Southampton making key defensive contributions that have kept Ralph Hassenhutl's side in contention for a top-half finish.

Salisu put in a particularly eye-catching performance against Manchester United earlier this season.
The Ghanaian born defender tops the Premier League's interception charts, with 64 interceptions and 64 tackles in 27 appearances which is about four defensive actions per game.

Whatever the reason might be, with the firepower at the disposal of the Super Eagles, The black stars would undoubtedly be a better team with Salisu in their ranks.

The Super Eagles will arrive in Ghana this morning for the first leg of their World Cup qualifiers clash on March 25.

