PHOTO STORY: See how the stadium in Abuja looks ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana

The Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja is one of the 50 most expensive stadiums in the world.

As the focus shifts from Ghana's goalless draw with Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to the second leg in Abuja, we take a look at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, which will host the second match.

The venue is expected to host about 60,000 for the return leg after Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has got permission from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to fill the stadium to its full capacity.

Ahead of the exciting match in Abuja, we take some time to admire the opulence of the world's 41st most expensive football structure.

The stadium was constructed to host the 8th All Africa Games which took place in October 2003
The stadium was constructed to host the 8th All Africa Games which took place in October 2003
This is the first time the Moshood Abiola National Stadium will be hosting a FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana
This is the first time the Moshood Abiola National Stadium will be hosting a FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana
About 60000 fans are expected to watch the game in Abuja between Nigeria and Ghana
About 60000 fans are expected to watch the game in Abuja between Nigeria and Ghana
The scoreboard at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium
The scoreboard at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium
The last time Nigeria played Ghana in this stadium, the Super Eagles won 3-1. It was the semi-final of the LG Cup in May 2003
The last time Nigeria played Ghana in this stadium, the Super Eagles won 3-1. It was the semi-final of the LG Cup in May 2003
Formerly called 'National Stadium, Abuja', Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari announced the change of the name to 'Moshood Abiola National Stadium' in June 2019, in honour of one of Nigeria's fallen statesmen
Formerly called 'National Stadium, Abuja', Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari announced the change of the name to 'Moshood Abiola National Stadium' in June 2019, in honour of one of Nigeria's fallen statesmen
This stadium played hosts to the final 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup. It also hosted four group games, one round of 16 match, and the 3rd place match
This stadium played hosts to the final 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup. It also hosted four group games, one round of 16 match, and the 3rd place match
The stadium's main bowl is designed to accommodate 60,491 spectators
The stadium's main bowl is designed to accommodate 60,491 spectators
German engineering firm, Schlaich Bergermann & Partner spent a $360 million in construction cost between 2000 and 2003 (the completion of the stdium)
German engineering firm, Schlaich Bergermann & Partner spent a $360 million in construction cost between 2000 and 2003 (the completion of the stdium)
The Moshood Abiola National Stadium is located on the outskirts of Abuja, in the Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory
The Moshood Abiola National Stadium is located on the outskirts of Abuja, in the Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory
Indigenous club, Enyimba actually filled the Abuja stadium to it's brim in 2003 during a CAF Champions League match
Indigenous club, Enyimba actually filled the Abuja stadium to it's brim in 2003 during a CAF Champions League match
Moshood Abiola National Stadium
Moshood Abiola National Stadium
Moshood Abiola National Stadium
Moshood Abiola National Stadium
Moshood Abiola National Stadium
Moshood Abiola National Stadium
