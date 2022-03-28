As the focus shifts from Ghana's goalless draw with Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to the second leg in Abuja, we take a look at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, which will host the second match.
2022 WCQ
PHOTO STORY: See how the stadium in Abuja looks ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana
The Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja is one of the 50 most expensive stadiums in the world.
The venue is expected to host about 60,000 for the return leg after Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has got permission from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to fill the stadium to its full capacity.
Ahead of the exciting match in Abuja, we take some time to admire the opulence of the world's 41st most expensive football structure.
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
