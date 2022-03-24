2022 WCQ

No World Cup for Italy as giant-killing North Macedonia sets up qualifying final with Portugal

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Italy will miss a second World Cup in a row after failing to qualify for Russia 2018

North Macedonia celebrates
North Macedonia celebrates

Italy got stunned on Thursday at the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo as they fell to a 1-0 defeat in their World Cup qualifying semi-final playoff with North Macedonia. The defeat means the Azzurri will not compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Recommended articles

After 90 minutes of stalemate, Aleksandar Trajkovski picked up the loose ball in injury time and drove forward, before shooting a spectacular winner from outside the box.

His goal caused wild celebrations on the North Macedonian bench, with Italy burying their heads in shame in front of their home fans.

North Macedonia
North Macedonia Reuters

Despite having the most possession in the game, the hosts were unable to break down the stout North Macedonia defence, managing only five shots on target out of 30 attempts.

Defeat for Italy means they will not play at a second World Cup in a row after failing to qualify for Russia 2018.

The visitors - rated 67th in the world - will now face Portugal in the play-off final.

A Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal overcame Turkey 3-1 in their European World Cup qualifying semi-final play-offs at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Thursday night. The win, however, did not come easy as the Portuguese had to first, survive a second-half comeback.

Otavio (L) opened the scoring for Portugal and set up their second
Otavio (L) opened the scoring for Portugal and set up their second AP

First-half goals from attacking midfielder Otavio and forward Diogo Jota put Portugal ahead, but Burak Yilmaz halved the deficit in the second half.

Turkey were then handed a golden opportunity to get back into the game, but the Turkish captain - Yilmaz - missed the late penalty.

Portugal's then clinched the win in stoppage time thanks to Matheus Nunes, setting up a play-off decider against North Macedonia next Tuesday at home.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie

More from category

  • Super Eagles must avoid playing the occasion against Black Stars in Kumasi

  • North Macedonia celebrates

    No World Cup for Italy as giant-killing North Macedonia sets up qualifying final with Portugal

  • Bayern Munich have signed talented teenager Mike Wisdom from Borussia Monchengladbach

    German Champions Bayern Munich splash ₦137 million on Ghanaian wonderkid

Recommended articles

Super Eagles must avoid playing the occasion against Black Stars in Kumasi

Super Eagles must avoid playing the occasion against Black Stars in Kumasi

No World Cup for Italy as giant-killing North Macedonia sets up qualifying final with Portugal

No World Cup for Italy as giant-killing North Macedonia sets up qualifying final with Portugal

German Champions Bayern Munich splash ₦137 million on Ghanaian wonderkid

German Champions Bayern Munich splash ₦137 million on Ghanaian wonderkid

'Let's give them the fight of the year'- Anthony Joshua's camp confirms June rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

'Let's give them the fight of the year'- Anthony Joshua's camp confirms June rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Ghana's top midfielder suffers a thigh injury ahead of the clash against Nigeria

Ghana's top midfielder suffers a thigh injury ahead of the clash against Nigeria

'Be careful what you ask for'- Joe Rogan warns Conor Mcgregor against fighting Kamaru Usman

'Be careful what you ask for'- Joe Rogan warns Conor Mcgregor against fighting Kamaru Usman

Trending

2022 WCQ

Profiling the African teams in the Third Round play-offs: Mali, Egypt, Ghana

Egypt will be counting on Mohamed Salah to reach the World Cup finals for only the fourth time
2022 WCQ

Profiling the African teams in the Third Round play-offs: Senegal, Morocco, DR Congo

Senegal missed out on the World Cup knockout rounds because of their disciplinary record
2022 WCQ

Profiling the African teams in the Third Round playoffs: Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria, Cameroon

Nigeria's Super Eagles are amongst 10 African teams who have qualified for the final round of World Cup qualification
2022 WCQ

Key points to note as underdogs North Macedonia plots downfall of EURO 2020 champions, Italy

Italy's coach, Roberto Mancini
2022 WCQ

Super Eagles of Nigeria land in Kumasi for Jollof derby against Ghana [Photos/ Videos]

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have landed in Kumasi for clash against Ghana

Predicting Nigeria's starting line-up against Ghana

Super Eagles possible line-up against the Black Stars of Ghana
2022 WCQ

Super Eagles prepared for 'special' game against 'strong' Black Stars - Eguavoen

Austin Eguavoen on ATHLST Film Room
2022 WCQ

Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo out with injury 2 days to crucial Nigeria clash

Edmund Addo is ruled out of both legs of the World Cup Qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria (Twitter/Pulse Sports Nigeria)