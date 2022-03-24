Key points to note as underdogs North Macedonia plots downfall of EURO 2020 champions, Italy

The Azzurri are looking to avoid suffering successive World Cup qualification failures for the first time ever.

Sadly, they put themselves in this position. The Roberto Mancini-led side failed to win in four of their last five group stage qualifiers and, subsequently finished second behind less-fancied Switzerland in Group C.

For North Macedonia, it is all about dreaming even bigger.

After their maiden appearance at the European Championships last year, they will hope they can follow that up by first defeating Italy, having already stunned the likes of Romania, Armenia, Iceland and Liechtenstein to finish second in Group J - behind Germany.

But ahead of this crunch clash between European giants, and European giant slayers, what are the key points are to be noted?

Lack of experience might be decisive

North Macedonia lost all three of their matches at Euro 2020 last year while conceding first in each of those clashes - 3-1 against Austria, 2-1 against Ukraine and 3-0 against the Netherlands.

There's not much to divide Italy and North Macedonia

Italy’s last game against North Macedonia at home ended in a 1-1 draw, with Trajkovski scoring a late equaliser to cancel out Chiellini’s goal. Both teams have met each other only twice, in an international competition - both coming in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers (D1, L1).

Italy's choice of Palermo for this fixture is for a reason

Italy have won their last seven matches held in Palermo. The last time they played at the Stadio Renzo Barbera was in 2019 during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. The Italians were 9-1 winners over Armenia.

North Macedonia's winger, Aleksandar Trajkovski is a danger to Italy

This will be a special game for Aleksandar Trajkovski who spent several years in Palermo, netting each of his last three goals at this stadium inside the opening 25 minutes.

Italy are again, hanging by a thread