2022 WCQ

Key points to note as underdogs North Macedonia plots downfall of EURO 2020 champions, Italy

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The winner of this tie faces the winner of the Portugal-Turkey clash

Italy's coach, Roberto Mancini
Italy's coach, Roberto Mancini

Italy head into their 2022 World Cup qualifying (WCQ) semi-final tie against North Macedonia hoping, that the unique atmosphere at the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo will aid them to victory.

Recommended articles

The Azzurri are looking to avoid suffering successive World Cup qualification failures for the first time ever.

Sadly, they put themselves in this position. The Roberto Mancini-led side failed to win in four of their last five group stage qualifiers and, subsequently finished second behind less-fancied Switzerland in Group C.

For North Macedonia, it is all about dreaming even bigger.

Germany were dealt their first loss in World Cup qualifiers for almost 20 years by North Macedonia
Germany were dealt their first loss in World Cup qualifiers for almost 20 years by North Macedonia AFP

After their maiden appearance at the European Championships last year, they will hope they can follow that up by first defeating Italy, having already stunned the likes of Romania, Armenia, Iceland and Liechtenstein to finish second in Group J - behind Germany.

But ahead of this crunch clash between European giants, and European giant slayers, what are the key points are to be noted?

  • Lack of experience might be decisive

North Macedonia lost all three of their matches at Euro 2020 last year while conceding first in each of those clashes - 3-1 against Austria, 2-1 against Ukraine and 3-0 against the Netherlands.

Italy are the current European champions
Italy are the current European champions AFP
  • There's not much to divide Italy and North Macedonia

Italy’s last game against North Macedonia at home ended in a 1-1 draw, with Trajkovski scoring a late equaliser to cancel out Chiellini’s goal. Both teams have met each other only twice, in an international competition - both coming in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers (D1, L1).

  • Italy's choice of Palermo for this fixture is for a reason

Italy have won their last seven matches held in Palermo. The last time they played at the Stadio Renzo Barbera was in 2019 during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. The Italians were 9-1 winners over Armenia.

Aleksandar Trajkovski played for Serie A club Palermo, between 2015 and 2019
Aleksandar Trajkovski played for Serie A club Palermo, between 2015 and 2019 Gallo Images
  • North Macedonia's winger, Aleksandar Trajkovski is a danger to Italy

This will be a special game for Aleksandar Trajkovski who spent several years in Palermo, netting each of his last three goals at this stadium inside the opening 25 minutes.

  • Italy are again, hanging by a thread

While North Macedonia are only two wins away from qualifying for a World Cup for the first time since their independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, Italy could miss out on qualification for the FIFA World Cup should they lose this tie. Having missed out on the 2018 edition in Russia, a consecutive absence will be unprecedented in Italy's World Cup history.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie

More from category

  • Italy's coach, Roberto Mancini

    Key points to note as underdogs North Macedonia plots downfall of EURO 2020 champions, Italy

  • Key points to note as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal to battle against Turkey

  • Mutiu Adepoju

    Ex-Super Eagles star Mutiu Adepoju urges Nigeria to go all-out against Ghana

Recommended articles

Key points to note as underdogs North Macedonia plots downfall of EURO 2020 champions, Italy

Key points to note as underdogs North Macedonia plots downfall of EURO 2020 champions, Italy

Key points to note as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal to battle against Turkey

Key points to note as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal to battle against Turkey

Ex-Super Eagles star Mutiu Adepoju urges Nigeria to go all-out against Ghana

Ex-Super Eagles star Mutiu Adepoju urges Nigeria to go all-out against Ghana

Video: I think of Ghana as underachievers – Jay-Jay Okocha

Video: I think of Ghana as underachievers – Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles of Nigeria land in Kumasi for Jollof derby against Ghana [Photos/ Videos]

Super Eagles of Nigeria land in Kumasi for Jollof derby against Ghana [Photos/ Videos]

How have the Super Eagles fared in the head-to-head battle against Ghana?

How have the Super Eagles fared in the head-to-head battle against Ghana?

Trending

2022 WCQ

'Naija mo ti de'- Ademola Lookman announces his arrival in Super Eagles camp

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman
2022 WCQ

'It's just another game' - Ademola Lookman downplays rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana [Video]

Ademola Lookman is ready to make Nigerians proud ahead of the clash against Ghana
2022 WCQ

President Buhari to watch Super Eagles pick up World Cup ticket against Ghana at MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja

The Super Eagles will have Buhari in attendance when Nigeria face the Black Stars of Ghana

‘Nigeria pretend to be big boys but they’re our little babies’ – GFA boss Kurt Okraku

‘Nigeria pretend to be big boys but they’re our little babies’ – GFA boss Kurt Okraku
2022 WCQ

5 Super Eagles players to watch as Nigeria battle Ghana for World Cup spot

Bassey and Balogun

'We’ll beat the sh*t out of Ghana' – Nigeria’s Sports Minister vows (Video)

We’ll beat the sh*t out of Ghana – Nigeria’s Sports Minister vows (Video)

Asisat Oshoala shows off style as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 in El-Clasico

Asisat Oshoala did not feature as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 3-1 in El-Clasico
2022 WCQ

Super Eagles stars all smiles after training session for Ghana

The Super Eagles players are all smiles ahead of the crucial world cup qualifiers against Ghana