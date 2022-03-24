Key points to note as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal to battle against Turkey

As the Estadio do Drago hosts this 2022 World Cup qualifying (WCQ) semi-final between Portugal and Turkey, these two European nations hold their breath.
The winner of this tie faces the winner of the Italy-North Macedonia clash
Unfortunately for Portugal, their story could have been entirely different if they had not been relegated to the play-offs by a late goal in a direct fight for first place with Serbia, on the final day of their group campaign.
For Turkey, it was all about playing catch up with the Netherlands in Group G of the UEFA qualifiers. One that was never easy.
The Dutch maintained a good run to finish as group winners and make a return to the World Cup, leaving them - Turkey - seeking qualification through the playoffs.
While every team still vying for qualification at this stage of the European qualifiers might hold a sorry story, what are the key points to note ahead of Portugal vs Turkey?
- This is Portugal’s third WCQ play-off
Like their road to 2010, and the 2014 World Cups, Portugal will be participating in a playoff for the third time. So far, they have a wonderful record after winning all four previous WCQ playoff legs they’ve played.
- Portugal have qualified for every World Cup since the Cristiano Ronaldo-era
Since Cristiano Ronaldo debuted with the Portuguese national team in 2003, the Selecao have never missed out on a World Cup. Before the Ronaldo era, Portugal only qualified for the World Cup three times: on 16 attempts. With Ronaldo, they qualified for all four World Cups since 2006.
- Turkey have a fine form away from home, since 2021
Excluding neutral venues, Turkey’s away form since the start of 2021 have seen them win four games and lose one. All four victories came against sides ranked worse than Portugal, while the only defeat came against a top-10 ranked nation. Portugal are currently ranked 8th by FIFA.
- Turkey struggle against the Portuguese
Six of Turkey's eight meetings with Portugal have resulted in defeats for the Turkish, with the other two being victories over the Portuguese. Across those eight H2Hs, Portugal scored an average of two goals and conceded an average of one, although none of them ended 2-1.
- Estadio do Drago is a good hunting ground for Portugal
Portugal have won five of their last six matches held at this venue, scoring 3+ goals on five occasions.
