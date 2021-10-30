2022 WCQ: 3 players that may gate-crash Rohr's list ahead of Super Eagles' Liberia, Cape Verde clash

The trend is likely to continue as Nigeria is set to punch a place in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Nigeria takes on Liberia and Cape Verde respectively.

Here are the three new players that might find their names in the next batch of invited players for the two crucial World Cup qualifiers in Tangier and Lagos respectively as they are enjoying rich veins of form, in weeks leading to the Super Eagles' November 13 and 16 dates.

Stephen Odey

The former MFM striker has found a new lease of life in Denmark, after he was loaned out to French Ligue 2 side, SC Amiens last season when he failed to pin down a starting shirt at Genk FC in the 2020/2021 season.

The marksman has been scoring for fun since he secured a loan move from the Belgian side to Randers in Denmark.

With four goals in four matches for the Danish top division side in October, the Agege boy has done enough to have his name penciled down by the German tactician as an alternative to Victor Osimhen.

The 23-year-old has been one of the most consistent Nigerian strikers in Europe since the last international break.

Amoo Akinwunmi

As a scoring midfielder, Akinwunmi Amoo is another player who ticks all the boxes as the player that can solve the lack of creativity issue in the team.

The former Golden Eaglet midfielder has proven to be one of the most valuable team players in Hammarby FC, based on his current club in the Swedish first division.

The 19-year-old has scored eight crucial goals and provided four assists for his team as they chase a spot in the next season UEFA Europa League.

His two match-winning goals in the last two weeks of October should be enough for the coach to consider him as an option as the coach can rely on his expertise in solving the creativity issue in the Super Eagles midfield.

Sadiq Umar

Sadiq Umar of Almeria UD in the Spanish Segunda has scored four goals in six games this season, to continue from where he left off last season when he notched home 20 goals in 38 games.

His style of play will bring a new dimension to the Super Eagles attack as he can hold up play.

The Olympic Silver medalist can play as the main striker and can also play behind the main striker through the middle as he can operate through wings.

All these make him an option to be considered by the Super Eagles coach as his exploits in October might work in his favor and get him a place in 23- man squad for the two crucial World Cup qualifiers in November.

---

