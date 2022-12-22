ADVERTISEMENT

2022 FIFA WORLD CUP: Sports fans hosted to a football watch party

A group of football lovers were treated to a special sports fiesta for the iconic FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

Parimatch, one of the world's leading sports betting companies, partnered with Brilla Sports to host a football watch party for sports fans on Sunday, 18th December 2022, at Picadilly Hotel, Lagos.

The watch party was to celebrate the Fifa World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France. Brilla Sports' second edition party had fans of Argentina and France in one location to share banters about winning predictions with their favourite sports radio on-air personalities and watch live the world cup finale with fellow fans.

Winners at the event.
Winners at the event. AFP

Attendance at the event was free, with a 30% discount on drinks and meals sold at the venue. As sponsors of the sports fiesta, Parimatch gave out six mobile phones to lucky customers through a raffle draw.

After four weeks, 64 games and 172 goals, the Qatar 2022 World Cup came to a thrilling conclusion, with Argentina as the World Cup 2022 champions in the finals on Sunday.

Messi lifts the FIFA World Cup.
Messi lifts the FIFA World Cup. AFP

Lionel Messi finally lifted the elusive golden title after leading Argentina to their first title in 36 years against a Kylian Mbappe-led France, the defending champions.

"The World Cup Finals is the biggest sporting event in the World and we understand that it would mean so much to our players especially considering some of the principal actors and stories surrounding this Finals," Opeyemi Osilojo, Brand and Communications Manager, Parimatch Nigeria said during the presentation of gifts to lucky customers at the watch party.

A section of the fans celebrates one of the goals in the final.
A section of the fans celebrates one of the goals in the final. AFP

Licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Parimatch offers sports and games online. The betting site is known for its exciting collection of games, wide range of sports betting markets and fast and secure payout.

Parimatch also recently signed an Asake-Nigeria singer as the brand ambassador while retaining the title of Official Partner of Chelsea FC, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle football clubs which are active in the English Premier League (EPL) and UEFA Champions League (UCL).

