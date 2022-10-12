The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place this November in Qatar from 20th November – 18th December.
QATAR 2022
Revealed: All 32 World Cup Kits
The World Cup kits for the various nations participating in November's showpiece have all been released. Here are all the teams and their expected shirts.
Read Also
Some of the biggest sportswear brands in the world from Adidas to Nike, and Puma have already launched their National team kits later than usual.
The first 2022 World Cup kits were launched by Puma in late May 2022. while Adidas and Nike followed suit in August and September 2022.
AFP
Pulse Sports reveals the National team kits for all participating 32 nations at November's global showpiece bleow:
Group A
Qatar
Nike
Nike
Ecuador
Marathon
Marathon
Marathon
Senegal
Getty
Puma
Netherlands
Twitter/@OnsOranje
Nike
Group B
England
Twitter/@TheFA
Twitter/@TheFA
Iran
Majid
Majid
USA
Twitter/@USMNT
Twitter/@USMNT
Wales
Twitter/Wales
Twitter/Wales
Group C
Argentina
Pulse Nigeria
Saudi Arabia
Nike
Nike
Mexico
Twitter/miseleccionmxEN
Adidas
Poland
Nike
Nike
Group D
France
Twitter/equipedefrance
Twitter/equipedefrance
Australia
Nike
Nike
Denmark
Hummel
Hummel
Hummel
Tunisia
Twitter/TunisieFoot
Twitter/TunisieFoot
Group E
Spain
Adidas
Twitter/@SeFutbol
Costa Rica
New Balance
New Balance
Germany
Twitter/DFB_Team_EN
Adidas
Japan
Adidas
Adidas
Group F
Belgium
Adidas
Twitter/BelRedDevils
Canada
Getty
Nike
Morocco
Puma
Puma
Croatia
Nike
Group G
Brazil
Pulse Ghana
Twitter/cbf_futebol
Serbia
Puma
Puma
Switzerland
Twitter/UEFANationsLeague
Cameroon
FECAFOOT
Group H
Portugal
Twitter/selecaoportugal
Twitter/selecaoportugal
Ghana
Uruguay
Getty
Puma
South Korea
Twitter/theKFA
Twitter/theKFA