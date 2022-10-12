QATAR 2022

Revealed: All 32 World Cup Kits

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The World Cup kits for the various nations participating in November's showpiece have all been released. Here are all the teams and their expected shirts.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place this November in Qatar from 20th November – 18th December.

Some of the biggest sportswear brands in the world from Adidas to Nike, and Puma have already launched their National team kits later than usual.

The first 2022 World Cup kits were launched by Puma in late May 2022. while Adidas and Nike followed suit in August and September 2022.

Pulse Sports reveals the National team kits for all participating 32 nations at November's global showpiece bleow:

Qatar World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Qatar World Cup 2022 Home Kit Nike
Qatar World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Qatar World Cup 2022 Away Kit Nike
Ecuador World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Ecuador World Cup 2022 Home Kit Marathon
Ecuador World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Ecuador World Cup 2022 Away Kit Marathon
Ecuador World Cup 2022 Third Kit
Ecuador World Cup 2022 Third Kit Marathon
Senegal World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Senegal World Cup 2022 Home Kit Getty
Senegal World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Senegal World Cup 2022 Away Kit Puma
Netherlands World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Netherlands World Cup 2022 Home Kit Twitter/@OnsOranje
Netherlands World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Netherlands World Cup 2022 Away Kit Nike
England World Cup 2022 Home Kit
England World Cup 2022 Home Kit Twitter/@TheFA
England World Cup 2022 Away Kit
England World Cup 2022 Away Kit Twitter/@TheFA
Iran World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Iran World Cup 2022 Home Kit Majid
Iran World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Iran World Cup 2022 Away Kit Majid
USA World Cup 2022 Home Kit
USA World Cup 2022 Home Kit Twitter/@USMNT
USA World Cup 2022 Away Kit
USA World Cup 2022 Away Kit Twitter/@USMNT
Wales World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Wales World Cup 2022 Home Kit Twitter/Wales
Wales World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Wales World Cup 2022 Away Kit Twitter/Wales
Argentina World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Argentina World Cup 2022 Home Kit Twitter
Lionel Messi in Argentina's World Cup 2022 Away kit
Lionel Messi in Argentina's World Cup 2022 Away kit Pulse Nigeria
Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 Home Kit Nike
Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 Away Kit Nike
Mexico World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Mexico World Cup 2022 Home Kit Twitter/miseleccionmxEN
Mexico World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Mexico World Cup 2022 Away Kit Adidas
Poland World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Poland World Cup 2022 Home Kit Nike
Poland World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Poland World Cup 2022 Away Kit Nike
France World Cup 2022 Home Kit
France World Cup 2022 Home Kit Twitter/equipedefrance
France World Cup 2022 Away Kit
France World Cup 2022 Away Kit Twitter/equipedefrance
Australia World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Australia World Cup 2022 Home Kit Nike
Australia World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Australia World Cup 2022 Away Kit Nike
Denmark World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Denmark World Cup 2022 Home Kit Hummel
Denmark World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Denmark World Cup 2022 Away Kit Hummel
Denmark World Cup 2022 Third Kit
Denmark World Cup 2022 Third Kit Hummel
Tunisia World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Tunisia World Cup 2022 Home Kit Twitter/TunisieFoot
Tunisia World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Tunisia World Cup 2022 Away Kit Twitter/TunisieFoot
Spain World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Spain World Cup 2022 Home Kit Adidas
Spain World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Spain World Cup 2022 Away Kit Twitter/@SeFutbol
Costa Rica World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Costa Rica World Cup 2022 Home Kit New Balance
Costa Rica World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Costa Rica World Cup 2022 Away Kit New Balance
Germany World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Germany World Cup 2022 Home Kit Twitter/DFB_Team_EN
Germany World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Germany World Cup 2022 Away Kit Adidas
Japan World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Japan World Cup 2022 Home Kit Adidas
Japan World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Japan World Cup 2022 Away Kit Adidas
Belgium World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Belgium World Cup 2022 Home Kit Adidas
Belgium World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Belgium World Cup 2022 Away Kit Twitter/BelRedDevils
Canada World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Canada World Cup 2022 Home Kit Getty
Canada World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Canada World Cup 2022 Away Kit Nike
Morocco World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Morocco World Cup 2022 Home Kit Puma
Morocco World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Morocco World Cup 2022 Away Kit Puma
Croatia World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Croatia World Cup 2022 Home Kit Twitter
Croatia World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Croatia World Cup 2022 Away Kit Nike
Brazil 2022 World Cup Home Kit
Brazil 2022 World Cup Home Kit Pulse Ghana
Brazil World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Brazil World Cup 2022 Away Kit Twitter/cbf_futebol
Serbia World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Serbia World Cup 2022 Home Kit Puma
Serbia World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Serbia World Cup 2022 Away Kit Puma
Switzerland World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Switzerland World Cup 2022 Home Kit Twitter
Switzerland World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Switzerland World Cup 2022 Away Kit Twitter/UEFANationsLeague
Cameroon World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Cameroon World Cup 2022 Home Kit FECAFOOT
Portugal World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Portugal World Cup 2022 Home Kit Twitter/selecaoportugal
Portugal World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Portugal World Cup 2022 Away Kit Twitter/selecaoportugal
Ghana World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Ghana World Cup 2022 Home Kit Twitter
Ghana World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Ghana World Cup 2022 Away Kit Twitter
Uruguay World Cup 2022 Home Kit
Uruguay World Cup 2022 Home Kit Getty
Uruguay World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Uruguay World Cup 2022 Away Kit Puma
South Korea World Cup 2022 Home Kit
South Korea World Cup 2022 Home Kit Twitter/theKFA
South Korea World Cup 2022 Away Kit
South Korea World Cup 2022 Away Kit Twitter/theKFA
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

