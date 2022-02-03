2021 FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly pose the biggest threat to Chelsea’s status as favourites

Chelsea are the European representative this year having won the UEFA Champions League last season which makes them the most recognisable of the seven teams.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Besides having the best squad, the Blues are also the favourites based on pedigree, European teams have won 13 of the 17 FIFA Club World Cups in history.

But when it comes to experience at this level, Chelsea fades in comparison to one club in particular, Al Ahly of Egypt. Chelsea have only played one Club World Cup before now which ended in a silver medal in 2012 after losing to Corinthians in the final.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Al Ahly on the other have been to previous editions of this tournament six times and will be making a seventh appearance in UAE making them the most experienced team at this year’s edition.

The closest team to Al Ahly is Monterrey, the Mexican club representing CONCACAF has made four previous appearances. Three of the other four teams, Al Jazira the hosts, Al Hilal representing AFC and Palmeiras representing Commebol are all making a second appearance at the tournament just like Chelsea.

AS Pirae, representing OFC (Oceania) are the only debutants in this edition and their lack of experience was duly exposed by host club, Al Jazira who knocked them out with a 4-1 defeat in the opening match.

That means the FIFA Club World Cup is now in its second round where Al Jazira have advanced to play against Al Hilal, the reigning AFC Champions League winners.

The other second round fixture is between Monterrey who won the 2021 Concacaf Champions League and Al Ahly who won the CAF equivalent.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

But what sets Al Ahly apart from the rest of the chasing pack is the fact that they are the reigning Bronze medal holders of the FIFA Club World Cup after finishing third in Qatar 2020.

The Bronze medal is the best Al Ahly has ever achieved at this tournament and they have done it twice but so have Monterrey who in fact won the 2019 Bronze medal, making this a clash between the last two Bronze medal winners of the Club World Cup.

A win for either side would send them to the semifinals against Palmeiras whom they defeated in the third-place match last year which could also potentially mean a final against Chelsea. Al Ahly are ranked 25th of the 48 teams on the Club World Cup medals table just one place ahead of opponents Monterrey.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Al Ahly also ranks 6th on the historical FIFA Club World Cup points ranking, noticeably ahead of European giants Bayern Munich while Chelsea are not even close to the top ten.

This suggests that the Egyptians may be slight favourites in what promises to be a very tight game. The draws have put them on the opposite side of Chelsea which means they can only face one another in the final.