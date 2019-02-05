The Flying Eagles of Nigeria were held to a goalless draw by South Africa in their second Group A game of the 2019 U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday, February 5 in Niger.

After their 2-0 win over Burundi in their first Group A game, the Flying Eagles were looking looking to get the three points against South Africa to progress to the semi-finals of the 2019 U20 AFCON and hence qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup later in the year. But Paul Aigbon's men could not break the Amajita’s resilience in the game played at the Stade Général S. K. in Niamey.

It was the Flying Eagles that dominated the opening minutes of the game but South Africa had the first chance to score through Njabulo Blom in the ninth minute but his shot from distance was saved by Nigerian goalkeeper Oremade Olawale.

The Flying Eagles however got their chances later in the game but Ibrahim Abubakar was stopped in his tracks by Fezile Gcaba as he probed inside the South African box.

South Africa had their goalkeeper Khulekani Kubheka to thank after he denied Yahaya Nazifi with a fine save in the 33rd minute.

Just before the break, Kubheka came to South Africa’s rescue with two quick saves as the Amajita managed to get to halftime without conceding.

The game was better balanced in the second half as both the Flying Eagles and Amajita getting the fair share of possession.

The South Africans played with more belief although they could not create clear-cut chances.

The Flying Eagles had a chance in the 58th minute after Abraham Ibrahim whipped a cross into the box, but Yahaya Nazifi could not get a touch to it.

It ended goalless at the Stade Général S. K. in Niamey which means there is still more to play for in the final round of games in Group A.

Nigeria remain top of Group A with Niger and South Africa level on two points after the host played an entertaining 3-3 draw with Burundi in the other group game.