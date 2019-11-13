Nigeria got their 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations (AFCON) back on track with a 3-1 win over Zambia in Group B on Tuesday, November 12.

After a 1-0 loss to Cote d'Ivoire, Liverpool player Taiwo Awoniyi and Turkey-based midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu joined the Nigerian team in Egypt to give them a boost.

Kelechi Nwakali scored a fantastic freekick in the game to help Nigeria to the win (CAF) CAF

Both Awoniyi and Okechukwu (captain of the side) were on from the side that faced Zambia in their second group game of the tournament.

Despite their presence on the pitch, it was the Zambians who took the lead in the 12th minute through Patson Daka who chipped the ball past Nigerian goalkeeper Adamu Abubakar.

It was a well-deserved goal for the Zambians who had found joy cutting through the Nigerian defence in the early minutes of the game.

It, however, didn’t take long before Nigeria responded through Orji Okonkwo who tapped in a cross from close range in the 16th minute.

It was an open game afterwards as both teams created chances to score. Abubakar was forced to a save while Awoniyi was livewire in the Zambians defence.

It was 1-1 at halftime and after the restart, it took a beautifully taken freekick from Kelechi Nwakali to give Nigeria the lead in the 65th minute.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored in added time to seal the win for Nigeria (CAF) CAF

The Zambians pressed for an equaliser but Awoniyi ensured Nigeria got all three points with a goal in added time to seal the win.

Nigeria are now second in Group B behind South Africa who beat Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 in the other Group B game.

Nigeria will face South Africa at Al Salam Stadium while Zambia takes on Cote d’Ivoire in a simultaneous kick-off on Friday, November 15.