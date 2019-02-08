The Flying Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, February 8 beat Niger 1-0 in their last group game of the 2019 U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to book a place in the semifinals and also grab a spot in 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

An Adamu Alhassan goal in the 73rd minute was enough for the Flying Eagles to take the three points over the tournament host Niger.

It was, however, another lacklustre performance from Paul Aigbogun’s boys who lacked cohesion and fluency.

After Nafizi Yahaya missed a fourth-minute chance, the first half was filled with tepid passing and passage of play as both teams struggled to make an impact.

It continued that way in the second half but Mohammed Jamil did manage to threaten Nigeria’s goal with a header which forced Flying Eagles goalkeeper to a brilliant save.

Alhassan got the only goal of the goal with a free kick that beat Niger goalkeeper.

Nigeria finish top of Group A with seven points while South Africa who beat Burundi 1-0 in the other Matchday Three game of the group are second with five points.

From Group A, Nigeria and South Africa made it through to the semifinals and also grabbed the tickets to the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

Nigeria will face the runners-up from Group B which are still unknown while South Africa will face Senegal who are already guaranteed to finish top of the group.