The regular season of the 2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) ended on Sunday, May 26 with relegation and playoff spots settled.

The 2019 NPFL was played in two groups with the top three of each group going to the playoffs which will determine the winner.

Enugu Rangers finish top of Group A with 40 points from 12 games followed by Lobi Stars who had 35 points and Enyimba who finished with 22 points.

Lagos-based MFM FC finished fourth in Group A and missed out on a playoff spot after losing 4-2 away at Sunshine Stars in the final day of the regular season.

NPFL

Sunshine Stars avoided relegation with that win but Bendel Insurance suffered the drop after 1-0 loss away at Rivers United.

Insurance needed just a draw against Rivers United to stay up but conceded a penalty in the 80th minute. The Benin City-based side go down to the Nigeria National League (NNL) alongside Nigeria Tornadoes and Remo Stars FC in Group A.

NPFL

In Group B, Akwa United are top with 38 points from 22 games followed by Kano Pillars and FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Traditional NPFL side El-Kanemi Warriors suffered the drop from Group B after a 20-0 loss away to Heartland in another highlight of the final day of the regular season.

It was a disappointing finish to a season which they started so well before everything went downhill.

According to the rules and regulations of the League Management Company (LMC) administrators of the NPFL, all the statistics will not be carried over to the playoffs.

That means that the high goal scorer award will go to wither Mfon Udoh of Akwa United and Sunusi Ibrahim of Nasarawa Utd who both have 10 goals.

Only one of them, however, will get the highest goalscorer award and according to the rules, it will be the one who scored fewer goals from the penalty spot.

If both players have the same number of goals from a penalty then the player with the best disciplinary record will get the award.

2019 NPFL season

Playoff spot

Group A: Enugu Rangers, Lobi Stars, Enyimba

Group B: Akwa United, Kano Pillars, FC IfeanyiUbah

Relegated

Group A: Bendel Insurance, Kwara United, Niger Tornadoes, Remo Stars

Group B: Gombe United FC, El Kanemi Warriors, Go Round FC, Yobe Desert Stars