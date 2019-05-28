Nigeria failed to build on their 4-0 win over Qatar in their first match and must now win their third game for a chance to progress from the group stage.

It was a brace from Hannover striker Sebastian Soto that gave United States of America their first win of the campaign after their 2-1 defeat to Ukraine in their opening game in Group D.

Knowing that they needed a win to have a chance of progressing to the next round, the United States started the match the stronger side and were rewarded by an 18th-minute goal by Soto who got a spot in the starting XI after coming on as a substitute in the first game.

The United States found the back of the net again in the first but the goal was correctly ruled out after Timothy Weah had been deemed to be offside in the build-up.

The Flying Eagles Nigeria finished the half very strongly and got a couple of chances as Maxwell Effiong’s struck the crossbar with a brilliant drive from a distance while US goalkeeper Brady Scott was quick to save an effort from Jamil Muhammed.

In the second half, the United States doubled their lead through Soto who slotted past Nigerian goalkeeper Olawale Oremade after being out through by Chris Gloster.

The Flying Eagles got a penalty in the second half which was overturned after the referee through Video Assistant Referee (VAR) called an offside in the buildup.

The United States kept things tight at the back to main their lead to get their first win of the tournament.

The victory leaves them in third position behind Nigeria on Group D on goal differential but are in a fine position to advance to the knockout stages as they face Qatar in their last group game.

The Flying Eagles will meanwhile take on Ukraine on Thursday, May 30 and will be hoping for all the three points.

The top two teams from the group automatically qualify, but the four highest third-placed finishers will also make the knockout round as best losers.