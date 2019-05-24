The Flying Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, May 24 thrashed Qatar 4-0 in a Group D match of the ongoing 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

A very clinical Nigeria side put four past Qatar goalkeeper to punish their opponents who were most times impressive in the game.

It was captain Ikouwem Udo Utin who inspired the Flying Eagles with two assists in the first half.

The left-back overlapped and sent a swerving shot into the Qatar box which goalkeeper Shehab Mamdouh could not handle and Maxwell Effiom was on hand to slide home for Nigeria’s first goal.

In the 24th-minute, an overlapping Utin provided another assist with a cutback which found Sweden-based Henry Offia who tapped home into an empty net.

The Qatar U20 players held much of the ball and were impressive for most parts although they could not score.

Yusuf Abdurisag got a chance to score for Qatar after a good play but with only the goalkeeper to beat Nigerian defender Valentine Ozornwafor quickly put his body on the way to block the effort.

Qatar would have had two goals just after the restart but Nigerian goalkeeper Olawale Oremade prevented them with two saves.

In the 68th minute, Manchester City player Tom Dele-Bashiru scored got on a fine pass from Kinglsey Michael to finish from close range for Nigeria’s third goal.

Dele-Bashiru’s goal killed Qatar’s little hope of a comeback and their vibrancy was gone after that.

In the 74-minute centre back Aliu Salaudeen was quick to a ball in the box after a corner and his finish gave Nigeria their fourth of the night.

The Flying Eagles will continue their 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup campaign with a game against the United States of America on Monday, May 27.