President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Golden Eaglets for winning their group opening match in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

The Golden Eaglets opened the Brazil 2019 tournament with a 4–2 win over Hungary.

In his message to the U-17 team, Buhari praised the boys for the determination they showed through out their first match against Hungary on Saturday night.

The Golden Eaglets came from behind twice to beat the Hungarian boys 4–2.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari said, “It was a wonderful display that I am very proud of. You showed that there is nothing that cannot be achieved with determination and perseverance.

“I have followed your journey leading to your arrival in Brazil for the competition. I have equally noted your determination and confidence throughout your preparations.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you are determined to win the competition for an unparalleled sixth time.”

The President assured the team of his personal support and that of Nigerians for the entire period of the tournament.

While urging the Golden Eaglets to bring home the cup for the sixth time, the president asked them to continue showing their spirit of resilience, saying he will personally monitor their progress.

Buhari equally congratulated the coaching crew and also urged them to to be sensitive to the needs of the youngsters as they make effort to to bring victory and honour to their fatherland.