5 things to know about 2018 FIFA Club World Cup

The 2018 FIFA Club World Cup brings together the best international club teams around the world, to compete for the title.

Here are five things you need to know the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup.

1. Duration and the host country

The 2018 FIFA Club World Cup is tournament organised by the world football governing which involves each confederation continental of the winners.

The tournament is scheduled to hold from Wednesday, December 12 till Saturday, December 22 in United Arab Emirates.

2. Participating teams

The six confederation club champions will take part in the tournament along with a club from the host country.

Location of teams of the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup.

Teams

River Plate of Argentina Winners of the 2018 Copa Libertadores

Real Madrid of Spain Winners of the 2017–18 UEFA Champions League

Kashima Antlers of Japan Winners of the 2018 AFC Champions League[

Espérance de Tunis of Tunisia Winners of the 2018 CAF Champions League[

Guadalajara of Mexico Winners of the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League

Team Wellington New Zealand Winners of the 2018 OFC Champions League[15] 20 May 2018 1st

Al-Ain of United Arab Emirates AFC are the selected host club.

3. Structure

The seven teams participating at the tournament are not grouped in the tournament but face off in aa knock out format.

Only eight games will be played in the competition with South American giants River Plate and European powerhouses Real Madrid given a pass till the semifinal.

Matches

First round, Wednesday, December 12 2018

Al Ain vs Team Wellington

Second round Saturday, December 15 2018

Kashima Antlers vs Guadalajara

Espérance de Tunis vs Winner Match 1

Match for fifth place

Tuesday, December 18

Loser Match 2 vs Loser Match 3

Semi-finals

Tuesday, 18 December

River Plate vs Winner Match 2

Wednesday, 19 December

Winner Match 3 vs Real Madrid

Match for third place

Saturday, December 22

Loser Match 6 vs Loser Match 5

Final

Saturday, December 22

Winner Match 6 vs Winner Match 5

4. Venues

The 2018 FIFA Club World Cup will be hosted in two venues across the United Arab Emirates.

The two venues are the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain and the Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

5. Past winners

This is the 14th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup which officially started in 2005 in Japan.

In most cases the teams from Europe have dominated the tournament alongside their counterparts from South America.

A win for Real Madrid will make them the most decorated in the competition with four wins, as the are tied on three with Spanish rivals Barcelona.

Other winners include Brazilian side Corinthians with two titles while São Paulo and Internacional have one each.

Europe giants, Milan, Manchester United, Internazionale and Bayern Munich all have one each.