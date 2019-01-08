The awards' night is the recognition of the best African players, clubs and national teams for the year 2018.

Follow the live update of the even here. You can stream it here.

Awards

African Men's Player of the Year

Salah is African Men’s Player of the Year 2018

African Women's Player of the Year

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana is African Women’s Player of the Year 2018

Africa's best XI of the Year

Voted by players themselves, these are the best African players of 2018;

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco is named African Youth Player of the Year 2018

Men's Coach of the Year

Morocco coach Hervé Renard is the Men’s Coach of the Year 2018

African Women's Coach of the Year

Desiree Ellis is African Women’s Coach of the Year 2018 after leading the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to the final of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON)

Men's Team of the Year

Mauritania are winners of this category after qualifying for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Women's Team of the Year

The first award of the night is the Women's Team of the Year. Nigeria's Super Falcons who are the reigning African champions are winners.

Legends

To kick off the awards, CAF honoured some African football legends like Kanu Nwankwo (Nigeria), Goerge Weah (Liberia), Emmanuel Amuneke (Nigeria), Frédéric Kanouté (Mali), Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon), Patrick M'Boma (Cameroon), Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria-repped by his daughter), Mo Salah (Egypt) and El Hadji Diouf (Senegal).

