Attention shifts to the Aiteo Cup after the conclusion of the NPFL.
The draw was held on Thursday, September 6 and was announced through the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
Most of the teams in the first division will have to earn their spot in the next round away from home, and the majority of the lower league teams have the home advantage.
Reigning champions Akwa United were given a bye in the previous round and will kick off the defence of their title with a fixture to face neighbouring Hope of Glory.
In the pick of the fixtures 2017, NPFL Champions Plateau United travel to face Zabgai FC in Bauchi, Chief of Staff host another NPFL side Niger Tornadoes in Yola, while Kano Pillars will aim to get their next round ticket at Ngwa FC.
CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinalists Enyimba International will take on Wasiu Alabelewe in Osun, MFM FC will leave their comfort zone for a tricky tie in the north against Sokoto United.
Yobe Desert FC vs DMD F
Kano Pillars feeders vs Crown FC
Nyasagwana FC (of Taraba) vs FC Ifeanyi Ubah
Confine FC (Akwa Ibom) vs Heartland FC
Dan Masari FC ( Kebbi) vs Go Round FC
Doma United (of Gombe) vs J. Atete (of Delta)
George Turnah (of Yenagoa) vs Nasarawa United
Aklosendi FC (of Nasarawa) vs FRSC FC (of Abuja)
Katsina Feeders FC vs Jigawa Golden Stars
Akwa United vs Hope of Glory (of Calabar)
Smart FC (of Lagos) vs Abia Warriors
Delta Stars FC vs Kogi United
Samba FC (of Jigawa) vs Elkanemi Warriors
Bayelsa United FC vs Fasbir FC (of Sokoto)
Ekiti United FC vs Mighty Jets (of Jos)
FC Minda (of Gboko) vs Osun United
Enugu Rangers vs Niger Tornadoes feeders
ABS FC vs Kebbi United
Shooting Stars vs Supreme Court (of Abuja)
Bendel Insurance vs Remo Stars Junior
Wikki Tourists vs Crime Busters (Enugu)
Rivers United vs Gusau Eleven (Zamfara)
Gombe United vs Dynamite FC
Lobi Stars vs Standard FC (of Kaduna)
Kwara United vs All Stars FC (Abeokuta)
The games will be played on Sunday, September 9th across different venues in the country as attention shift to the cup competition now that the NPFL was hastily concluded.