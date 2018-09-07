Pulse.ng logo
2018 Aiteo Cup round of 64 draw, NPFL side get tricky fixtures

2018 Aiteo Cup NPFL sides avoid each other in tricky round of 64 draw

Attention shifts to the Aiteo Cup after the conclusion of the NPFL.

  • Published:
Akwa United win 2017 Aiteo Cup title play

Akwa United win 2017 Aiteo Cup title

(Twitter/Akinwunmi Ambode)

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) sides avoided each other in the round of 64 draws for the 2018 Aiteo Cup but face some tricky ties.

The draw was held on Thursday, September 6 and was announced through the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Most of the teams in the first division will have to earn their spot in the next round away from home, and the majority of the lower league teams have the home advantage.

Kano Pillars play Kano Pillars will set their sights on the NPFL after a runners up finish in the league (Kano Pillars)

 

Reigning champions Akwa United were given a bye in the previous round and will kick off the defence of their title with a fixture to face neighbouring Hope of Glory.

In the pick of the fixtures 2017, NPFL Champions Plateau United travel to face Zabgai FC in Bauchi, Chief of Staff host another NPFL side Niger Tornadoes in Yola, while Kano Pillars will aim to get their next round ticket at Ngwa FC.

CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinalists Enyimba International will take on Wasiu Alabelewe in Osun, MFM FC will leave their comfort zone for a tricky tie in the north against Sokoto United.

Enyimba play Enyimba will have to mix the CAF Confederation Cup and Aitoe Cup (Enyimba Twitter)

Other 2018 Aiteo Cup fixtures

Yobe Desert FC vs DMD F

Kano Pillars feeders vs Crown FC

Nyasagwana FC (of Taraba) vs FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Confine FC (Akwa Ibom) vs Heartland FC

Dan Masari FC ( Kebbi) vs Go Round FC

Doma United (of Gombe) vs J. Atete (of Delta)

George Turnah (of Yenagoa) vs Nasarawa United

Aklosendi FC (of Nasarawa) vs FRSC FC (of Abuja)

Katsina Feeders FC vs Jigawa Golden Stars

Akwa United vs Hope of Glory (of Calabar)

play Akwa United will aim to defend their title.

 

Smart FC (of Lagos) vs Abia Warriors

Delta Stars FC vs Kogi United

Samba FC (of Jigawa) vs Elkanemi Warriors

Bayelsa United FC vs Fasbir FC (of Sokoto)

Ekiti United FC vs Mighty Jets (of Jos)

FC Minda (of Gboko) vs Osun United

Enugu Rangers vs Niger Tornadoes feeders

ABS FC vs Kebbi United

Shooting Stars vs Supreme Court (of Abuja)

Bendel Insurance vs Remo Stars Junior

Wikki Tourists vs Crime Busters (Enugu)

Rivers United vs Gusau Eleven (Zamfara)

Lobi Stars play

Lobi Stars

(Lobi Stars)

 

Gombe United vs Dynamite FC

Lobi Stars vs Standard FC (of Kaduna)

Kwara United vs All Stars FC (Abeokuta)

The games will be played on Sunday, September 9th across different venues in the country as attention shift to the cup competition now that the NPFL was hastily concluded.

