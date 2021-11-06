20 Man United roasts from Nigerian Twitter

The Red Devils were dominated from start to finish in front of their home fans by their rivals in the derby.

The result led to reactions about several Manchester United players on Twitter Nigeria.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and David De Gea were the players who were made fun of following the defeat.

After the game, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solkjaer revealed that his team did not created opportunities to win the game.

He said, “We started to look like a proper team towards the end of last season and the start of this season. We have to get back to that.

“When they got the first goal, it was always going to be difficult anyway but being 1-0 down was hard. David kept us in the game with some god stops then they scored a goal they always score.

“They played well, they don’t give you opportunities to win the ball off them. We were not at our level or standards.

“We didn’t trust ourselves with the all, we didn’t pass as well as I know they can do and we didn’t find the angles. Sometimes that’s also the team you are playing against.”

The reaction on Twitter is lighthearted and some of the roasting are worth compilation, see below

