2 assists & 1 goals in 29 : Emmanuel Dennis feasted on Everton's capitulation

Seyi Alao

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis was on song for Watford in their Premier League match against Everton at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

Emmanuel Dennis (Goal)
Emmanuel Dennis (Goal)

The 23-year-old had a great time on the pitch and reminded everyone what he can do on his day .

Watford ran out a 5-2 winner and Dennis managed to grab the head, despite being on the pitch for the last 29 minutes.

He created two assists and scored the last goal of the game to seal a memorable victory for the Hornets, who lost 5-1 to Everton's neighbors Liverpool last weekend.

Dennis' first assist came on the 80th minute when he squared the ball for King, who composed himself with a touch, and calmly slotted past Pickford as he rushed out.

The second assist came on the 86th minute, and he eventually got his goal on the 91st minute. Dennis turned easily away Seamus Coleman, and then, rolled into the net.

It was a wonderful impact from Emmanuel Dennis, who many thought won't shine in the English Premier League, due to the trouble he had in Belgium and Germany.

He has now scored four league goals for the Hornets and won one player of the month award in the process.

Seyi Alao is a football writer and pundit. He has worked with brands like brila.net, Footballlive.ng, it'sagoal.com, Opera News and Ogun State Television. Follow him on Twitter @Seyialao

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Seyi Alao

