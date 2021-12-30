1xBet is the official sponsor of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Under the terms of the agreement, 1xBet advertisements will be present in stadiums where the matches will take place, as well as on TV, tickets and various graphic materials. For its part, 1xBet will do everything to make the tournament even more interesting for viewers.

So, at 1xBet, football fans will find many special bets and exciting offers for the tournament. The bookmaker has prepared several concurrent promotions for fans:

Promo on the 1xBet Facebook and Instagram pages with cool prizes - tickets for the matches and more;

Promo in the brand's betting shops in Cameroon, where customers can win sought after match tickets (more information can be found in the betting shops or on 1xBet social pages);

Promo on the website and in the 1xBet app with incredible cash prizes, the main one being $10,000!

In addition, in the three host cities, the bookmaker will organise fan zones where football fans can watch games on big screens and cheer for their favourites.

Also, fun activities, games, contests with gifts and other pleasant surprises await guests of fan zones. All activities, of course, will be carried out in compliance with sanitary protocols.

Fan zone addresses:

Yaounde (location - Hotel de Ville Yaounde)

Douala (location - Parcours Vita)

Garoua (location - TBC)

1xBet has been cooperating with CAF since 2019, and since then, has been a sponsor of all tournaments under the organisation’s auspices. Among them are the Africa Cup of Nations, the CAF Champions League, the CAF Confederation Cup, the CAF Super Cup, and the African Nations Championship.

“We are pleased with the way our cooperation with CAF is going and are happy to contribute further to the development of sports on the continent. The upcoming AFCON is already our second in a row as an official partner, and we believe that with our support, it will again be as interesting as possible and will give fans lots of thrills,” said 1xBet.

It’s sure to be a fantastic tournament, especially with the excellent conditions for betting that football fans can find at 1xBet!

About 1xBet

1xBet is an international betting company with over 14 years of experience in the industry. Clients of the brand can bet on thousands of events in over 60 sports. In addition, the company's website and applications are available in over 60 languages.

The company’s portfolio of brand partnerships includes FC Barcelona, ​​FC Lyon, Italian Serie A, CAF and other well-known sports clubs and organisations. 1xBet has repeatedly been a nominee and winner of prestigious awards, including awards from IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, EGR Nordics Awards and others.

----