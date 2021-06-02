19 players in Super Eagles camp in Austria with several withdrawals and discontent over unpaid wages

Nigeria will face Cameroon in two friendly games, first on Friday, June 4, 2021 and on Tuesday, June 8.

Ahead of the game, 18 players trained on Monday, June 1. The players are Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, John Noble, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Shehu Abdullahi, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Valentine Ozornwafor, Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, Oghenekaro Etebo, Anayo Iwuala, Terem Moffi, Peter Olayinka and Samsom Tijani.

Captain Ahmed Musa arrived in Wiener Neustadt on Tuesday, June 2, while Paul Onuachu is also expected to arrive in camp on the same day.

Withdrawals

The arrivals provide solace to Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr, who has been hit with a slew of withdrawals and discontent from most of the players available in camp.

Only 20 players will be available for Rohr to execute the games against Cameroon.

“It was okay, we had 18 players this afternoon, some of them were travelling in the night, we were very careful, we don’t want to have any injuries,” Rohr said in a video on the Super Eagles Twitter account.

“We will be 20 only tomorrow with two players only to arrive and we will try to have a good team with 20 players, Cameroon has 26.

“The training session was okay , the conditions are good. I think we can prepare well in Austria for our friendly against Cameroon.

“So many players are not here so we have to try out other players, new faces and they will have the chance to show something.

“It's always good to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers, so we must use this opportunity to be ready.”

Spain-based players Kenneth Omeruo and Umar Sadiq have withdrawn from the squad to focus on their promotion playoffs in Spain and Moses Simon who just rounded up a relegation playoff in France.

Ola Aina, Kevin Akpoguma, Victor Osimhen, Zaidu Sanusi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Semi Ajayi and Simy Nwankwo have opted out of the game because of injuries.

Because of the spate of withdrawals, Rohr called up Tijani from Salzburg and Denmark-based Frank Onyeka, who turned down the invitation, citing an injury.

Rohr is also dealing with a disgruntled squad, discontent with outstanding debts from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

A Super Eagles player confirmed to Pulse that they are being owed wages from 2019, while Rohr himself has not been reportedly paid for seven months.

Despite the drawbacks, there have been high spirit in the camp.