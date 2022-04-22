PREMIER LEAGUE

18-year-old Nigerian midfielder could play for Man United against Arsenal

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Shola Shoretire could be in line for an appearance against Arsenal after Ralf Rangnick invited him to train with the first team.

Shola Shoretire training with the Manchester United first team
Shola Shoretire training with the Manchester United first team

Manchester United caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick invited 18-year old Shola Shoretire to train with the first team ahead of the Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday.

Recommended articles

With Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred all out injured, United are currently lacking personnel in midfield positions.

In the midst of this injury crisis, Manchester United caretaker manager, Ralf Rangnick turned to two youngsters in Hannibal Mejbri and Alejandro Garnacho in the 4-0 defeat away at Liverpool.

Ralf Rangnick
Ralf Rangnick Pulse Nigeria

And now with the team set to face Arsenal away from home, it appears Rangnick may be set to trust another youngster in a big game after inviting Shola Shoretire to train with the first team on Thursday, April 21 2022.

The English midfielder of Nigerian descent plays predominantly for Manchester United’s youth teams where he has scored eight goals and assisted nine times in 27 games.

Shola Shoretire
Shola Shoretire Imago

But Shoretire also has some experience with the first team for whom he has featured once before. The 18-year old played just once for the first team against BSC Young Boys in the Champions League.

Shoretire plays primarily as an attacking midfielder in the number 10 role but is also versatile enough to play out wide on either flank as well which makes him an asset to the team.

Shola Shoretire is an England u-19 international
Shola Shoretire is an England u-19 international Imago

Shola Shoretire was born in Newcastle, England to Nigerian parents and has represented England at the under-19 level.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Paul Pogba

    Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

  • Shola Shoretire training with the Manchester United first team

    18-year-old Nigerian midfielder could play for Man United against Arsenal

  • Super Eagles trio of Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho and Cyriel Dessers.

    Super Eagles trio to play Conference League semi-finals with VAR - UEFA

Recommended articles

Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

Emma Raducanu reveals love for Motorsport, names favourite driver

Emma Raducanu reveals love for Motorsport, names favourite driver

18-year-old Nigerian midfielder could play for Man United against Arsenal

18-year-old Nigerian midfielder could play for Man United against Arsenal

3 things Tyson Fury's uncharacteristic calmness tells us ahead of Dilian Whyte clash

3 things Tyson Fury's uncharacteristic calmness tells us ahead of Dilian Whyte clash

Super Eagles trio to play Conference League semi-finals with VAR - UEFA

Super Eagles trio to play Conference League semi-finals with VAR - UEFA

'It was so unexpected'- Alosie Ehiogu recalls the unfortunate passing of former Tottenham coach Ugochukwu Ehiogu

'It was so unexpected'- Alosie Ehiogu recalls the unfortunate passing of former Tottenham coach Ugochukwu Ehiogu

Trending

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme returns to train with Wolves 4 years after retirement

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Okocha, Adebayor star as African legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Video]

Okocha, Adebayor star as Africa legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Credit - Yusuf Mafin Sherif/Wesley}
SUPER EAGLES

'So suddenly you know Dessers?' - Eguavoen blasted for congratulating Chukwueze, Iheanacho, other Nigerians in European semifinals

Samuel Chukwueze and Cyril Dessers both scored vital goals to help their clubs progress to this season's European semifinals

Nigeria's Flamingoes massacre Egypt 4-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Nigeria's Flamingos defeat Egypt 4-0 in Abuja