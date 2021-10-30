RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

15 goals in 21 League games, has Samuel Adegbenro done enough to earn cult hero status in Sweden?

To some, the name Samuel Adegbenro, may sound unfamiliar but not to clubs in the Swedish Allvenskan, who will not for any reason forget the talented Nigeria forward in a rush, as a result of his exploits in front of goal in Sweden.

Having had a torrid season in the first tier league – Eliteserien in Norway, with Rosenborg, where he failed to find the back of the net in 12 league games, the former Kwara United skillful player, seems to have rediscovered his scoring boots this season in the Swedish top league.

Since Adegbenro joined, IFK Norrrkoping during the last summer transfer window from the Norwegian league giants, Rosenborg, he has proven to many, that he’s a force to reckon with when it comes to the business of goal scoring.

The fast and skillful player has been a major driving force this season for Norrrkoping and has been able to register his name in the heart of his club’s fans, following his exceptional performances week in week out in the league.

Adegbenro bagged his 15th league goal on Thursday with an acrobatic finish, when he connected a cross from Ishaq Abdulrazak, in the 25 weeks old league, against Mjallby at the Nya Parken Stadium, as he rescued a point for his side, before he was substituted for Christopher Telo in the 77th minute of the match.

This season will certainly be Adegbenro’s best in Europe, since he traveled out of Nigeria in 2015, to join Viking of Norway, before moving to Rosenborg, where he managed to score 25 goals for both clubs in 116 official matches.

The 25-year-old left-footed player, who is currently the leading top scorer in the Swedish Allvenskan with 15 goals, ahead of Victor Kaj Edvardsen of Degerfors, who has 13 goals in 24 league outings, may emerge as the new goal king in Sweden, if he can maintain his fine form, in front of goals till the end of the season.

With five league matches remaining to end the 2021/22 Swedish top league season, Samuel Adegbenro who is favorite to win top scorer award, may as well earn the cult hero status for the Comrades, who are eight points behind the league leaders, FF Malmo.

Olawale Quadry is a Mass Communication graduate, creative writer and pundit with eight years of experience and deep knowledge of Nigerian sports. He has previously written for SL10, South Africa, TribaI Football and Opera News. Follow him on Twitter @QualityQuadry

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

