14 referees captured in the Anas video exonerated, 43 banned

The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) has set fourteen referees captured in the Anas video in the latest undercover piece by the award-winning journalist free, after investigating the matter.

Meanwhile eight (8) referees have been handed a life ban, while 43 of the 75 referees who were accused of receiving bribes have been banned for a ten-year period.

It is explained that a five-member committee set by RAG to investigate about the 75 referees captured in the Anas expose’ video submitted their report to the executives of the referee’s association.

They approved the recommendations made indicating that 14 of the referees were exonerated because there was no evidence to nail them to the cross, whereas eight of them were handed life ban, with 43 facing a ten-year ban.

It would be recalled that Anas Aremeyaw Anas premiered his investigative piece on Ghana football dubbed Number 12 on June 6 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The undercover investigative captured several match and football officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribes.

Football activities in Ghana were put on hold after government received a court injunction to restrain the Ghana Football Association from managing the affairs of football in the country.

FIFA threatened to ban Ghana from all football activities if it pursues its quest to dissolve the GFA, but after a consensus between government and the world football governing body the matter was withdrawn from court, but the Executive Committee of the association has been replaced by the Normalisation Committee to lead reforms in the country.