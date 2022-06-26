10 things you should know about the 2022 NPFL champions Rivers United

The Stanley Eguma-led team who lost 2-1 in their own matchday 35 fixture away at Nasarawa United on Sunday, has 71 points to Plateau United’s 61 with three league games to go.

Plateau United’s loss on Saturday, meant they will finish behind Rivers United as the Port-Harcourt team now leads the league with an unassailable 10 points.

Ahead of Pride of Rivers’ possible crowning in their next home game at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium: on matchday 36, here are 10 important points to note about the new Nigerian champions.