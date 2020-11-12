The Super Eagles had their press conference ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Nigeria will face their fellow West Africans in a doubleheader. The home game will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, before the return leg in Freetown on Tuesday, November, 17.

Ahead of the games, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, captain Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen and William Troost-Ekong were available to answer questions from the press on Thursday, November, 12.

These are 10 things they said in the press conference.

1. Shehu Abdullahi delayed

As at the time of the press conference only Shehu Abdullahi who plays his football in Cyprus is missing. Abdullahi, Rohr said, has had difficulties in connecting from Cyprus due to some restrictions in movement brought about the coronavirus pandemic.

Captain Musa also revealed that the defender who is also a close friend will be in camp in two hours. 22 players are now in camp

2. Being clubless does not affect Musa’s Super Eagles status

Musa has been without a club since he left Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and the Super Eagles captain was asked about it and if it affects his Super Eagles status.

The forward said his club status is not important because it has not been long since he left Al Nassr.

3. Playing without fans is not a problem

In line with COVID-19 protocols, fans will not be allowed in the stadium for the Super Eagles games but Musa believes it won’t be a problem for him and his teammates.

“We are used to playing games without fans. It's not our fault, it's because of the pandemic,” Musa said.

4. Watford move not a step down for Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong defends his move to Championship side Watford (Twitter/Modo Victor Ekene) Twitter

Defender Troost-Ekong this summer left Serie A side Udinese to join Watford in the Championship. He was asked why he made the move which many consider a step-down but the defender does not see it that way.

“I made the move and I stand by it,” he said.

“It’s a new challenge, I proved myself in Udinese, everyone saw that. Regular football is important, the Championship is a very competitive league. We will see how it goes after the season.”

He also believes the team is full of quality that can take them back to the Premier League.

“My match fitness is back, we are second in the league, we have a good team. We got a lot of players that are of Premier League standard.

“I believe we have the quality. We have some top players and hopefully get promoted.”

5. No pressure for Osimhen at Napoli

Victor Osimhen is pleased with his start at Napoli (Napoli/Instagram) Instagram

After his big-money signing, Osimhen has managed two goals in eight games for Napoli and he believes it’s a fine start for him.

“No pressure for me, It's to continue to improve with the team, I just joined the team four months ago, so I’m still getting to know the team.”

6. Learning to control himself better

Osimhen can be fiery on the pitch and it got him in trouble when he was shown a red card recently in a Europa League game.

He believes he has to do better in controlling himself.

“As a young player, you get carried away and that was what happened,” he said.

“That red card was actually my first. The second yellow card wasn’t intentional, I have learnt from it.”

7. Osimhen said he can equal Yekini’s record

Rashidi Yekini is Nigeria's highest goalscorer and Osimhen who has been likened to the Super Eagles great is confident that he can equal the legend’s goal record for Nigeria.

“To fill in for Yekini’s shoes is heavy but of course I'm in the right path. If I'm injury-free, I can achieve it,” he said.

8. Rohr looking to seal qualification early and continue his tradition

Since he took over the Super Eagles job, Rohr has overseen two qualifiers. In those two qualifiers, the Super Eagles got the tickets with at least a game to play.

Rohr wants to continue with that tradition.

9. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium playing pitch good enough

Rohr is satisfied with the grass on the playing pitch of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium where the Super Eagles will host Sierra Leone.

Although he pointed out that it was different from the grass in playing surfaces in Europe, the Franco-German is still satisfied.

10. Rohr drinks beer to celebrate victories

Just before the end of the press conference, Rohr was asked how he celebrates victories and he revealed he celebrates by drinking beer.