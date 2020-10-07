Having had gotten his clearance from FIFA to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria, German-born defender Kevin Akpoguma has joined the Super Eagles calm in Austria ahead of their friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia.

Akpoguma, we were first told, travelled to Austria to join the Super Eagles just to familiarise himself with the Nigerian setup, but he has joined training and is available for selection.

Ahead of his debut, the Hoffenheim defender had his first interview as a Super Eagles player on the team’s official Instagram Live.

These are five things we learnt from the interview.

1. First visit to Nigeria

Born in Germany to a Nigerian father and German mother, Akpoguma revealed that he first visited Nigeria when he was 16.

His dad was born in Ughelli in Delta State Nigeria and the 25-year-old defender revealed that he has lots of family in Nigeria.

“I like the food, I like how people greeted me. I have it in my blood,” he said.

2. Game against Nigeria at the U20 World Cup

Kevin Akpoguma

Akpoguma was captain of the German’s U20 to the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup which he held in New Zealand and had to face his father’s countrymen in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

He played in that game for the whole 90 minutes and led Germany to a 1-0 win.

Akpoguma recalled playing against the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi and Isaac Success.

“It was a special game especially for my father who was in New Zealand. I enjoyed it a lot,” he said.

3. His favourite Nigerian players

When asked about his favourite Nigerian players, he pointed out that the players he knows are now his teammates.

For former players, he talked about Austin Okocha and Obafemi Martins who both played in Germany.

4. Favourite Nigerian food

The defender said his favourite Nigerian food is Pounded Yam which is his father’s favourite. He also mentioned Peppersoup and Jollof Rice but also revealed that he grew up on European food because of his mother.

“Usually, my dad worked a lot and my mum cooked and it was mostly European food,” he said.

5. Not into Nigerian music

Akpoguma revealed that he’s not much into Nigerian music but mentioned Burna Boy as an artist he knows.

6. National Anthem

Akpoguma still does not know how to recite Nigeria’s National Anthem but he promised to learn it.

7. Why he joined Nigeria

Akpoguma revealed that he switched his allegiance to Nigeria because of the potential in the team and what he could achieve with them.

“We have top players like Samu (Samuel Chukwueze), Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi; if you pull all of them together, you have a great team. It’s a big honour,” he said.

7. Debunks letter which was allegedly written by him

There’s a letter that has been going around on the internet purportedly written by Akpoguma. The letter is addressed to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) stating Akpoguma’s desire to play for Nigeria.

But the defender debunked the letter, revealing that he never wrote anything like that.

“I don’t think so because I was playing for the U16 German side. I wrote a letter now in the summer when I decided to play for Nigeria," he said,

8. What took him so long to commit to Nigeria

Kevin Akpoguma said he had to take his time before deciding to play for Nigeria (Instagram/Kevin Akpoguma) Instagram

Akpoguma said he had to grow up and overcome injuries before he decided to play for Nigeria.

“To be part of any country, you have to be ready, I was still young, my first season I performed very well,” he said.

“I think some people don’t know I had a very serious injury in my neck. My career could be already finished.

“I was very happy to be fit so fast and be back. I wanted to concentrate on the club first, after six months, I got a new heavy injury on my shoulder that I needed to operate and even at that time, I wouldn't have been ready for the Super Eagles.”

9. Big brother Leon Balogun

Kevin Akpoguma (middle) says Leon Balogun (left) has been his big brother in Super Eagles camp (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

Akpoguma revealed that Leon Balogun, another German-born Nigerian player has been supportive of him since he joined Super Eagles camp.

“He’s helping me a lot here, if I have some questions or maybe I want to explain something I can’t do in proper English, he helps me translate it. He’s a good friend, he's like a big brother for me now,” the defender said.

10. Algeria game

Akpoguma could make his debut for Nigeria against Algeria on Friday, October 9, 2020, and the defender said the game is more than a friendly.

He said prestige is at stake in the game as Algeria are African champions and on the back of an 18-game unbeaten run.