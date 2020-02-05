Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo was all smiles all through his first interview since joining Manchester United.

Ighalo had about a 15-minute interview with Manchester United about his last-minute move to the club and his expectations for the season.

In this piece, we look at 10 talking points from the interview.

Odion Ighalo has taken the No. 25 jersey at Manchester United (Twitter/Manchester United) Twitter

1. Dream come true

Ighalo is currently a happy man and it’s clear to see why. The striker grew up in Nigeria as a Manchester United fan and for him, joining his boyhood club is a dream come true.

Ighalo said he started supporting Manchester United because of his siblings and has been a fan ever since even when he was playing in the Premier League.

2. Dramatic night

Ighalo said described the last-minute move to Manchester United as a ‘dramatic night. The 30-year-old said he could not sleep all night after he learnt from his agent that Manchester United were interested in him.

Ighalo revealed that he ignored interests from other clubs and had to go disturb the director of Shanghai Shenhua to push the move through.

3. Pay cut

Ighalo also revealed that he was so excited with the move to Manchester United that he accepted to take a pay cut.

The ex-Nigeria international will earn £100,000 at Manchester United, a third of the £300,000 he was earning at Shanghai Shenhua.

4. Ambitions for the club

Ighalo said his ambition is to work with the team and make sure they finish well in the season and above where they are now on the table.

“My aim is to contribute my own quota to the team,” he said.

5. No 25 jersey

Ighalo revealed he chose the No. 25 jersey because his favourite jerseys 24, 19 and 9 were not available.

He then added one to 24 to get 25.

6. Playing against Manchester United

Odion Ighalo played against Manchester United with Watford

Ighalo revealed how he felt anytime he played against Manchester United while he was playing in the Premier League with Watford.

The Nigerian striker revealed that he was so eager to score against his boyhood club that he did not pass to his strike partner Troy Deeney when he had the chance to.

7. His role

Asked what he expects his role to be at Manchester United, Ighalo revealed that he hopes to be that striker that can hold up play for his side.

He stated that Manchester United need someone to keep the ball and he fits the role because he has the physical attribute to do it.

“I’m very fast, skilful, strong, I can find my way in the field of play, when I get started I just have to keep going,” he said.

8. Favourite goal

Ighalo said his favourite goal was his first for Watford in the Premier League. Ighalo said it was in his debut Premier League game for Watford which was against Everton.

9. Winning a trophy

Ighalo couldn't find words to describe how it would feel to win a trophy for Manchester United.

“Talking about it is different than when you win it,” he said.

10. The feedback from Nigeria

Ighalo reveals that his move to Manchester United is a big deal in Nigeria. According to the striker, his move has dominated the news in the last few days while a party has been held in the area he grew up in Lagos to celebrate the move.