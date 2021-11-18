Why 55-year-old Hollywood star Halle Berry loves the UFC

Popular American actress Halle Berry has become a regular fixture in attending UFC matchups.

She recently oversaw the weigh-in of a highly anticipated match up aside from being a regular to big UFC fight nights.

Berry has now explained why she prefers to be front row at a UFC fight night.

The 55-year-old actress is expected to star in a new movie as an MMA fighter named Jon Boon.

In an interview with the UFC website Berry detailed how a huge fan of the sport.

Berry is a friend of UFC President Dana White and in the report stated how she could have followed a path to become an MMA fighter.

At the recently concluded UFC 268, Berry was seen in the octagon holding the belt after participating in a tense weigh-in between Rose Namajunas and Zheng Weili.

In a new Netflix film called Bruised, Berry channeled her passion for MMA.

She has an English mother from Liverpool Judith Ann but was born in Cleveland, Ohio hence her love for boxing.

The report details how Berry picked up an interest initially in boxing before turning her attention to the MMA.

She said, "When I was a kid, like a little girl, like six, seven, eight, nine years old, English boxing was everything to me."

"I spent a lot of time in front of the television. I was a kid who got into a lot of fights, so watching boxing and having that energy channeled in a professional way somehow healed my own hurts in a way because I got to watch others take it out in a way that seemed noble and admirable.

"I didn’t have a father in the house, so watching great fighters like (Thomas) Hearns and (Muhammad) Ali and Joe Frazier. Those guys, to me, were strong images of strong black man that I was missing in my own household, and that’s how I viewed them."

“Would have been the best outlet for some of my anger frustrations I had as a kid," she revealed.

"I think I would have chosen MMA over English boxing because there are so many art forms that are at play, and I think that’s what for me makes the sport so exciting.

"When women became a part of MMA, Ronda Rousey, and Miesha Tate, and Cat Zingano, all those girls came to the scene, I was widely excited by that.

"And I thought (if) this would have been an opportunity for me when I was younger, I definitely would have. I just connected to it.

"I’m still happy to see these women doing what they are doing in such a big way, and anything I can do to support it, I’m always looking to do."

Berry was spotted at UFC 232 when Jon Jones fought Alexander Gustafsson and Cris Cyborg took on Amanda Nunes. She went on to add why she attends these big fights.

She added, "I was at the Cris Cyborg fight when Amanda Nunes knocked her out. I couldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams that fight would have gone down like that.

"I don’t know who would have won, you know both are amazing athletes, but you just don’t expect that to happen - or with Askren and Masvidal (UFC 239). So, the thing I love about the sport is anything can happen at any time."

UFC president White explained how Berry supports the sport, he said, "You know, Halle is incredibly passionate about the sport. She loves the sport."

"She just did a movie about the sport that’s coming out soon. So, you know, I am gonna support her however I can and promote her movie."

The MMA film by Berry is titled Bruised and she detailed how she had to train for five hours during filming.