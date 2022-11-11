Final 8: How we defeated champions Hoopers - Regina Akpera, Benue Braves head coach

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Braves qualified for the semi-final thanks to an impressive performance against the defending champions from Rivers.

Regina Akpera will lead her Braves to the semi-final against Kwara Falcons on Friday.
Head coach of Benue Braves Regina Akpera has explained how his brave boys defeated champions Rivers Hoopers in the final game of the group phase.

Regina and her Braves side proved they deserved to be in the Nigerian Basketball Final 8 following an incredible performance against the Champions from Rivers State.

The victorious Benue Braves.
The Braves put on a show inside the National Stadium to defeat the Hoopers 66-78 in the second game of day four to book their place in the last four.

It was a win that ended the champions' three-game winning streak and ensured they finished second in the Atlantic Conference.

The Head coach, Regina told Pulse Sports Nigeria her players lied to her about their fitness and she was forced to make adjustments during the game against Hoopers.

The Braves started on a strong note, winning 25-20 points in the first quarter before Hoopers bounced back in the second.

It was indeed a Brave performance from the Benue Boys.
The defending champions took charge of proceedings thereafter, a situation Regina blamed on his players lying to her about their fitness.

"The players told me they were fit and can play," she said moments after the game.

The Head coach of Benue Braves, Regina Akpera.
"They wanted to play and by the time they went in, i discovered that they couldn't move because of injuries. When we made adjustments, they picked up to win the game."

"In the process, i discovered they can't play and that's why it looked like we were down."

After taking their legs off the pedals in the second and third quarters, the Brave Boys came back strong in the fourth and decisive final quarter, putting on a show to seal the win after an 18-8 run.

According to the passionate gaffer, the victory against the champions shows that her Brave Boys are ready to compete and now looking to go all the way to the final.

Rivers Hoopers tasted defeat for the first time in the Final 8.
"It [the win] means a lot because we have been suffering by not coming for championships," she added.

"Now, we know we can make it any time there is a championship and reaching this stage, we hope to reach the final."

The Savannah Conference table
Benue Braves will take to the court at the National Stadium at 2 pm in the first semi-final of the day against Kwara Falcons on Friday.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

