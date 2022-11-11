Final 8: How we defeated champions Hoopers - Regina Akpera, Benue Braves head coach

Regina and her Braves side proved they deserved to be in the Nigerian Basketball Final 8 following an incredible performance against the Champions from Rivers State.

The Braves put on a show inside the National Stadium to defeat the Hoopers 66-78 in the second game of day four to book their place in the last four.

It was a win that ended the champions' three-game winning streak and ensured they finished second in the Atlantic Conference.

Adjustments to personnel key to our win - Regina

The Head coach, Regina told Pulse Sports Nigeria her players lied to her about their fitness and she was forced to make adjustments during the game against Hoopers.

The Braves started on a strong note, winning 25-20 points in the first quarter before Hoopers bounced back in the second.

The defending champions took charge of proceedings thereafter, a situation Regina blamed on his players lying to her about their fitness.

"The players told me they were fit and can play," she said moments after the game.

"They wanted to play and by the time they went in, i discovered that they couldn't move because of injuries. When we made adjustments, they picked up to win the game."

"In the process, i discovered they can't play and that's why it looked like we were down."

On what the win means

After taking their legs off the pedals in the second and third quarters, the Brave Boys came back strong in the fourth and decisive final quarter, putting on a show to seal the win after an 18-8 run.

According to the passionate gaffer, the victory against the champions shows that her Brave Boys are ready to compete and now looking to go all the way to the final.

"It [the win] means a lot because we have been suffering by not coming for championships," she added.

"Now, we know we can make it any time there is a championship and reaching this stage, we hope to reach the final."

