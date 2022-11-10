Final 8: Benue Braves end Rivers Hoopers unbeaten run, Kano Pillars crash out in style

The defending champions were no match for their Braves counterparts as the group stages of NBBF Final 8 came to an end.

The victorious Benue Braves.
The group phase of the Nigerian basketball Final 8 ended on Thursday with some intriguing results and outcomes.

Benue Braves pulled off the biggest shock of day three while Kano Pillars were a major breakfast despite registering the highest winning margin.

In the biggest shock of the day, defending champions Rivers Hoopers lost for the first time after a 66-78 points defeat to Benue Braves.

It was indeed a Brave performance from the Benue Boys.
The Braves needed a win to keep hopes of making it to the last four alive and that is what they got following an outstanding performance against the champions.

Braves won 25 to 22 points in the first quarter before Hoopers bounced back to take the second 22-19.

It was 16 points apiece in the third and the Braves produced an outstanding display in the last quarter to win 18-8.

Rivers Hoopers tasted defeat for the first time in the Final 8.
With the result, the Braves booked their place in the semi-final of the Final 8 after coming second in Savannah Conference.

It was a sad end to day three and the competition for one of the pre-tournament favourites, Kano Pillars.

Pillars put on a show in the day's first game, taking Lagos Islanders to the cleaners after a 79-39 points win.

However, the incredible 40-point win was not enough to see them survive in the Savannah Conference.

Pillars finished third on six points, missing a place in the semi-final slated for Friday afternoon.

The Savannah Conference table
Kwara Falcons also lost their unbeaten run after a 72-80 loss to Nigeria Customs while Police Baton suffered a 74-39 points defeat to Gombe Bulls.

The Atlantic Conference table.
Kwara Falcons vs Benue Braves

Rivers Hoopers vs Nigeria Customs

