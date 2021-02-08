The National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold in Edo in February has been shifted to April 2021.

Mr Sunday Dare, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, announced the change on Monday at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 National Briefing in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NSF, which had been postponed several times, was to have taken place from February 14 to February 28, 2021 in Benin, the Edo capital.

Dare said that the postponement was approved owing to scarcity of funds and the virulence of the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The minister reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to give Nigerian youths the opportunity to compete and prepare for the next Olympics.