Feel the excitement during AFCON 2019 only on DStv, GOtv

Hosts,Egypt will take on Zimbabwe in what is expected to be an explosive opener on Friday.

Looking for the best medium to follow all the action from all the four host cities, DStv and GOtv remain your best medium.

Here are 10 reasons to stay glued to DStv and GOtv as Africa’s showpiece football event becomes the cynosure of all eyes between June 21 to July 19:

1. All the games LIVE in High Definition

All the 52 games of the 32nd African Cup of Nations will be live on all DStv and GOtv packages.

Games would be shown on Supersport 7 with select games on Supersport 8 & 10 for DStv subscribers and Supersport Select 2 with select games on Supersport Select 4 and 5 for GOtv subscribers.

Furthermore, all the games would be broadcast in High Definition (HD). This means that customers will watch every single moment from the competition from kick-off to the final whistle. Also, the picture and audio quality of the matches would be crystal clear with no obstruction whatsoever.

2. Expert analysis

Nothing completes a fascinating broadcast of a football game other than match analysis. Expect to get the very best of football analyses from prominent pundits and veterans of the game on the continent.

With the likes of Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha, Teko Modise, Joseph Yobo and other greats, viewers will enjoy the best of pre and post-match analyses on the tactics of both teams.

There will also be on-field reporting from a host of Supersport reporters, giving background information on the teams, players and their preparations.

3. Pidgin Commentary

We all know that Pidgin English is spoken in almost every part of Nigeria. In fact, it has become the unofficial number one language of the country.

With a language as popular for interaction as this, it would not be a bad idea if it is also used to speak to millions of loving football fans, right? Therefore, all the games of the tournament will be broadcast in Pidgin English. If you know say you understand wetin we dey talk, you dey the right train!

4. See Egypt’s Hospitality In Magazine Shows

It’s one thing to watch a match for 90 minutes, but it is certainly another thing to get gripped by the spectacles of a tournament.

The first part has been talked about earlier, but what about the second part? Make sure you stay glued to your DStv and GOtv as viewers will be given the opportunity to experience the culture and lifestyle of the participating teams, as well as iconic places in Egypt.

Shows such as Journey To Egypt and Hello Africa (Nigeria Edition) will showcase the best of Egyptian flavour and tourist attractions.

5. Bragging Rights On Social Media

So, after missing out on two AFCONs, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are back at the biggest stage in African football.

Nigerians are hoping that the 2019 class gets the country its fourth AFCON title. And what better way to hype the team’s prospect and analyze the ‘Eagles games played than on social media.

You can always express your support to the Super Eagles and provide your thoughts about their games, as well as that of other countries on social media.

6. Mingling with family and friends

You are just back from the office or school and you want to relax, or you have been at home all day and you suddenly want to have some fun. Switching on your television to watch the AFCON suddenly helps to create such buzz.

It even gets more interesting when you watch the games with family and friends in a cozy atmosphere.

You all get to bond together as you exhilarate over the goal scored or complain about the chance missed or goal conceded; enjoying the games without the rivalry that club football brings.

7. Nigeria returns to action

As earlier mentioned, Nigeria returns to the tournament after a painful four-year absence.

And the team arrives the competition with a bang! The team boasts of Odion Ighalo, the highest goal scorer in the AFCON qualifiers; Ahmed Musa in midfield; and the Oyibo wall- Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong.

The competition also witnesses the return of midfield general and captain of the side, John Mikel Obi. The team is, therefore, fired up and you can watch their chase for glory live on DStv and GOtv.

8. Watch African stars compete for the trophy

Regular customers of DStv and GOtv would be used to seeing adored Africans such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thomas Pattey and others strut their stuff week in, week out in various foreign leagues.

Africans are, therefore, delighted and privileged to see Africans do battle right in their own backyard.

The broadcast of the games is an opportunity for everyone on the continent to have a closer glimpse of the skills of these players as they strive to have their country’s name engraved on the trophy as winner of Egypt 2019.

9. Be an expert on African Football

Some viewers may not know this, but this is the first time that Africa’s showpiece football event will be competed for by 24 teams.

This is quite a long way from the very first edition of the tournament in 1957 which only three teams participated.

Also, the 2019 AFCON will be the first time that the knockout phase of the competition would begin from the second round and not the quarter final. In addition, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will also make its debut at the tournament.

Learn all these and much more about African football when DStv and GOtv remain your preferred destination for the competition.

