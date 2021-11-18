'Phenomenal' Harry Maguire needs to learn 'nasty' defending from Chiellini - Cannavaro

The one-time Ballon d'Or winner noted that both Maguire and Stones have been phenomenal for Manchester United and Manchester City respectively this season. Cannavaro touted them as the best English defenders but rated them a notch below Chiellini. The former Italian captain praised the English duo's courage and defending abilities, telling The Sun that Maguire and Stones 'fear no one.'

POOL

"Stones and Maguire have shown interesting things in recent years. They can both play football, defend and fear no one," Cannavaro said.

"They are good individually and with the rest of the backline. They are points of reference for Manchester City and Man United — and undoubtedly the two best English defenders."

However, Cannavaro believes there are things Maguire and Stones can learn from Chiellini whilst tagging the Juventus defender as one who 'embodies the spirit of the Italian defender.' Pointing out that perhaps due to the different football philosophies, Chiellini has the 'nasty streak' required to halt dangerous strikers.

The 48-year-old coach said: "When the going gets tough, they take responsibility and are not afraid of trying new things.

AFP

"But Chiellini still embodies the spirit of the Italian defender and that level of concentration needed to stop a striker in a difficult moment.

"Maguire and Stones play a totally different type of football and may lack a nasty streak at times. Which Giorgio has."

Cannavaro is the only defender to have won the FIFA World Player of the Year award, picking up the coveted award after leading Italy to the 2006 World Cup trophy in 2006.