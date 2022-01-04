F1: 2021 was a year of significant progress for McLaren

A team that rubbed head and shoulders with Ferrari in the 2000s, initially winning the 2007 World Championship but stripped of it after a cheating scandal where they were found to be in possession of the Scuderia's technical secrets. 2008 was however their year with a rookie Lewis Hamilton beating Felipe Massa to the title.

McLaren's power began to wane with the emergence of Red Bull Racing, but were at least winning races and finishing in the podium places. Things however took a downturn from 2013 as McLaren failed to win races. It got worse in 2014 when they moved into the hybrid V6 turbo engines and were far off the leading pack.

It got much worse for the eight-time constructor's champion in 2015 when they ditched Mercedes engines after 20 years, to move to Honda who were returning to the sport for the first time since 2008 when they were a constructor themselves. Things were different in Honda's return and McLaren saw hell, with their drivers often struggling to make it out of Q1 in qualifying and were not consistent points finishers on race day, rather finishing towards the bottom of the grid and having lots of DNFs due to the unreliability of the Honda engine.

McLaren needed to shake things up and had a couple of changes in management and the technical staff as well. In 2018, they moved to Renault engines and it showed a bit of promise, with better points finishes, a podium finish at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, their first since the 2014 Australian Grand Prix and fourth in the Constructors Championship, their best since 2014 as well. Two more podiums were recorded in 2020 and third place in the Constructors Championship.

Ahead of the 2021 season, there was that sense McLaren were finally getting closer to the top now that they were steady point finishers on Sundays. All that was left was podium consistency and some race wins.

The Woking team returned back to Mercedes engines this year and it turned out to be a fruitful one as they were able to score points in their first 10 races, thanks to the consistency of Lando Norris, who did this over a streak of 15 races, stretching back to last season. He topped it up with three podiums and a near-win in Russia had he not got his tyre strategy wrong in the rain. His teammate Daniel Ricciardo who came in from Renault (now Alpine), was struggling for form and pace and was way off Norris at the beginning of the season. He however was responsible for McLaren's memorable moment that came with victory at the Italian Grand Prix, McLaren sealing their first race win since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix and a first 1-2 since the 2010 Canadian Grand Prix.

For much of the season, McLaren were third in the Constructors Championship thanks to Norris' superb form, but things dipped towards the end of the season and Ferrari ultimately leaped them.

McLaren team principal, Andreas Seidl, believes his team did well in 2021, but did admit there is room for improvement and things to learn from after losing steam in the second half of the season.

“We made again in every single area of the team back home and out here at the track together with Lando and Daniel a big step forward again and that’s great to see because that’s key for me in order to get back to the front more often in the future and therefore I am very happy with how the season went despite the bad luck from time to time in the second half of the season but there are things that we could have done better, that we have to learn from.” Seidl said after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren might have finished fourth this year, a step down from last year's third-place finish in the shortened calendar. There have however been gains in 2021 as Seidl pointed out, and they can be more positive even as F1 moves into new engine regulations in 2022. Who knows, they just might benefit from the changes which will give them a monumental leap.