Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin poses in daring outfits for fashion magazine Homme+

Despite being unable to take to the pitch for the Toffees, Calvert-Lewin has continued to enhance his reputation as a style icon.

The 24-year-old striker on Tuesday, November 9th took to social media to show off his experimental fashion preference.

Calvert-Lewin, via his official Instagram account, announced his appearance on the front cover of The Homme + Magazine.

The Everton and England striker posted a picture of him dressed in a white polka dot shirt, flared suit shorts, shiny black loafers, white socks, black tie, and blazer.

Calvert-Lewin decided to use the lack of playing time to be on issue 56 of Homme + Magazine publication as he goes through a recovery process from injury.

A look at Calvert-Lewin's Instagram page will reveal he has no fear when it comes to stylish outfits.

He was a guest on a recent edition of Sky Sports' Monday Night Football and was asked about his stylish appearances.

He said, 'It’s just a way of expressing myself and something I enjoy.

"It's a confidence that I have on the pitch and as I've matured into the player I am, I have matured off the pitch into not really caring about what people think too much and the clothes I put on my back. I’m just being me."

Calvert-Lewin, who was Everton's top scorer last season with 21 goals across all competitions, scored three goals in three games before his latest injury.