Tekken 8 Trailer officially revealed (Release Date, Consoles)

Tekken 8 is a 2022 fighting video game released by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

It is the sequel to Tekken 7's story of The Mishima Saga, where the showdown happens between Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima, thus this is the true conclusion of the Tekken story and it will be the final chapter of the Mishima Saga story.

While it was only announced for PlayStation 5 during the showcase, it has since been confirmed for Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam as well.

The trailer may which features a pre-rendered cinematic has gotten lots of fans excited on social media on what they can expect in the upcoming title.

According to a post on the PlayStation blog game director Katsuhiro Harada, explained that the trailer actually showcased footage rendered in real-time on PlayStation 5.

In other words, although the footage might not be the equivalent of direct gameplay, but Harada says the clip was actually taken directly from a work-in-progress version of Tekken 8’s story mode.

"The Tekken series has always been known for the dramatic pre-rendered movies from its story mode," Harada says, going on to explain the dynamic waves and tornadoes in the background will be actual effects used in stages during fights via IGN Africa.

When is the release date for Tekken 8?

Tekken 8 does not yet have a release date for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Harada in an episode of his show ‘Harada’s Bar’ said that Street Fighter 6 may be in the “danger zone” when it comes to releasing near Tekken 8.

So, speculations suggest Tekken 8 may release sometime after April 2023 to distance itself from Street Fighter's release.

The Tekken series holds the record of being the longest-running story in a video game. and Harada confirms that this new entry will focus on the father and son showdown between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama as per the PlayStation blog.